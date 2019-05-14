All apartments in Seffner
Find more places like 804 Bishop Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seffner, FL
/
804 Bishop Place
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

804 Bishop Place

804 Bishop Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seffner
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

804 Bishop Place, Seffner, FL 33584
Shangri La

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderfully Maintained And Updated 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath Home With Over 1800sf Living Area On An Oversized Cul-de-sac Location Homesite!! Great Established Neighborhood With Tree Lined Streets And Terrific Location With Easy Access To I-4, I-75, And Hwy 92. Exterior Home Features Include Cute Curb Appeal With Front Patio, Oversized Driveway With Additional Side Parking, Fenced Yard, Backyard Workshop/shed, Big Screened Patio, Approx 10x10 Laundry Room With Half Bath Off Patio And So Much More! Interior Features Include Huge Main Living And Dining Rooms, Welcoming Foyer And Lots Of Hallway Closets For Linens And Coats, Galley Style Kitchen With Breakfast Nook And Separate Breakfast Bar At Family Room, Deluxe Master Bath With Garden Tub And Separate Shower. Wonderfully Maintained - New Roof Approx 2013, Newer Impact Double Pane Windows, Newer Hvac Including Ducts In 2011, Brand New Water Heater, Updated Kitchen And Master Bath Within Last 5 Years And So Much More!! Terrific Opportunity For An Affordable Home With No Cdd, No Hoa Fees, Low Taxes, On Septic For Low Water Bills. Come See For Yourself..."you'll Just Love It"!

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX REALTY UNLIMITED

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Bishop Place have any available units?
804 Bishop Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seffner, FL.
What amenities does 804 Bishop Place have?
Some of 804 Bishop Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Bishop Place currently offering any rent specials?
804 Bishop Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Bishop Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Bishop Place is pet friendly.
Does 804 Bishop Place offer parking?
Yes, 804 Bishop Place offers parking.
Does 804 Bishop Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Bishop Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Bishop Place have a pool?
No, 804 Bishop Place does not have a pool.
Does 804 Bishop Place have accessible units?
No, 804 Bishop Place does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Bishop Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Bishop Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Bishop Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 804 Bishop Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Seffner Apartments with BalconiesSeffner Apartments with Garages
Seffner Apartments with ParkingSeffner Dog Friendly Apartments
Seffner Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLMascotte, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa