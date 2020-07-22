204 Montara Dr.

Amenities
5 Bedroom Home For Rent in Seffner! - Stunning 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Sagamore Trace of Seffner. Formal living area, large open family living/dining/kitchen area. Corian counters, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and tons of extra storage! Large first floor guest area room/or in-law suite with full bath. Spacious second floor includes 3 guest bedrooms, washer/dryer/laundry room, oversized landing/study area, and enormous master area. Master suite includes oversized his and hers closets, grand master bath with water closet, walk in shower, oversized garden tub and separate his and hers vanities. Carpet and tile thru out. High ceilings and vaulted spaces in this home allows lots of natural light thru the entire living space.
Sorry, no pets allowed.
Security Deposit $2200
First months rent $2200
Approved owner and HOA application required.
West Coast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5925335)