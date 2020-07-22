All apartments in Seffner
204 Montara Dr.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

204 Montara Dr.

204 Montara Drive · (813) 908-0766 ext. 104
Location

204 Montara Drive, Seffner, FL 33584

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 204 Montara Dr. · Avail. now

$2,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3339 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
extra storage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
5 Bedroom Home For Rent in Seffner! - Stunning 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Sagamore Trace of Seffner. Formal living area, large open family living/dining/kitchen area. Corian counters, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and tons of extra storage! Large first floor guest area room/or in-law suite with full bath. Spacious second floor includes 3 guest bedrooms, washer/dryer/laundry room, oversized landing/study area, and enormous master area. Master suite includes oversized his and hers closets, grand master bath with water closet, walk in shower, oversized garden tub and separate his and hers vanities. Carpet and tile thru out. High ceilings and vaulted spaces in this home allows lots of natural light thru the entire living space.
Sorry, no pets allowed.

Security Deposit $2200
First months rent $2200
Approved owner and HOA application required.

West Coast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5925335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Montara Dr. have any available units?
204 Montara Dr. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 Montara Dr. have?
Some of 204 Montara Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Montara Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
204 Montara Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Montara Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 204 Montara Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seffner.
Does 204 Montara Dr. offer parking?
No, 204 Montara Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 204 Montara Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 Montara Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Montara Dr. have a pool?
No, 204 Montara Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 204 Montara Dr. have accessible units?
No, 204 Montara Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Montara Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Montara Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Montara Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Montara Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
