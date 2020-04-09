All apartments in Sebring
2650 Lakeview Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:45 AM

2650 Lakeview Drive

2650 Northeast Lakeview Drive · (863) 381-4932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2650 Northeast Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL 33870

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Welcome to The Cottage! Completely remodeled quaint guesthouse with everything you need for your short term retreat. Blocks from down Sebring amenities, right across the street from Lake Jackson, convenient to everything. Pet friendly, turnkey furnished and includes electricity, water, sewer, Roku television, internet,even a grill area and bicycles for your jaunt around the lake. State of Florida sales tax for any rentals under 6 months and 1 day. Cleaning fee applies.
Prices shown are seasonal. Off season rates are available, Please contact us for pricing
AVAILABLE APPROX April 30, 2020. Owner is LREA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Lakeview Drive have any available units?
2650 Lakeview Drive has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2650 Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 2650 Lakeview Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Lakeview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 Lakeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2650 Lakeview Drive offer parking?
No, 2650 Lakeview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2650 Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 Lakeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Lakeview Drive have a pool?
No, 2650 Lakeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2650 Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2650 Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2650 Lakeview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2650 Lakeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2650 Lakeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
