studio apartments
Last updated July 3 2020
9 Studio Apartments for rent in Sebring, FL
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
712 N Ridgewood Drive
712 North Ridgewood Drive, Sebring, FL
Studio
$1,000
855 sqft
Great Commercial space in the heart of Sebring's downtown. Perfect for warehouse with rollup door in front and barn doors in the back. Plenty of room in the back of the building, as well, for open-air work or parking.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
3200 US 27 Highway S
3200 US Route 27, Sebring, FL
Studio
$1,400
693 sqft
This is a highly visible, prime suite located on the ground floor of a professional office building located on US Hwy 27 in Sebring. All bank customers and visitors to the building walk by this suite.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
2153 US Highway 27 Highway S
2153 US Route 27, Sebring, FL
Studio
$1,823
1750 sqft
1750SF Prime Finished office space with all the upgrades: 10ft coffered ceilings, crown molding throughout, 2 large conference rooms with kitchenette at end. Ideal for attorney's office, upscale executive suites to meet clients,etc.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
3400 Sebring Parkway
3400 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL
Studio
$2,500
2800 sqft
OFFICE/MEETING ROOM SPACE WITH STAGE: Approx 77 x 32ft. On east side of bldg lodge/banquet/restaurant facility. Ample paved parking; handicap/private/public shared restrooms. BUILDING IS ALSO FOR SALE: $449,900
Results within 1 mile of Sebring
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
135 US Highway 27 Highway N
135 US Highway 27 N, Highlands County, FL
Studio
$4,500
4000 sqft
Prime Hwy 27 exposure with beautiful Lake Jackson Views across Hwy. Ideal open floor plan for one or 2 retail store fronts or use as open bullpen for office administration. Lots of parking behind & around the bld.
Results within 5 miles of Sebring
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
4 US Highway 27 Highway N
4 US Route 27, Avon Park, FL
Studio
$2,000
1764 sqft
Prime Hard Corner C-Store For Lease @ Only $2,000/month NNN! CAM estimated $600-800 plus/including sales tax. Busy intersection in growing Avon Park,FL just south of the New Walmart & Nucor Industrial Facility being developed.
Results within 10 miles of Sebring
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
220 Dal Hall Boulevard
220 Dal Hall Boulevard, Lake Placid, FL
Studio
$2,500
3547 sqft
ONE OF THE NICEST OFFICES IN LAKE PLACID. IT IS A FORMER LAWYERS OFFICE. LARGE CONFERENCE ROOM WITH 4 OTHER OFFICES AND A MASTER OFFICE WITH IN SUITE BATHROOM. IF YOU ARE IN NEED OF CLASS A OFFICE SPACE COME SEE THIS BEAUTY TODAY.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
225 US 27 Highway S
225 US Route 27, Lake Placid, FL
Studio
$1,344
1500 sqft
Will divide 3,000 total SF into two 1,500 SF offices all located at rear of the medical facility north of McDonalds in Lake Placid on US 27. Existing front neighboring tenants are Lab Corp & Family Medical Grp.
Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
1579 27 Highway N
1579 US Highway 27 N, Avon Park, FL
Studio
$1,500
1160 sqft
1160 Sq Ft of retail space available in shopping center of Avon Park. Large frontage and display window. Can be used as office or retail space. New owner and management developing this large commercial complex.
