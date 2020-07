Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Perfect location in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach. Enjoy beautiful and relaxing lake views from this private end unit, second floor balcony. Walk to the beach, minutes from TPC at Sawgrass and all the new shopping at Sawgrass Village. . Upgraded kitchen with a wet bar, granite countertops. All stainless steel appliances as well as washer/dryer included. Additional storage access form balcony. Condo is close to the pool/gym/clubhouse and tennis courts.