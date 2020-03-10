All apartments in Sawgrass
831 SHORELINE CIR

831 Shoreline Circle · No Longer Available
Location

831 Shoreline Circle, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful and upgraded Ponte Vedra Beach condo in Summer House, east of A1A! BRAND NEW carpet and BRAND NEW neutral paint! This home has a lovely great room with a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. A wet bar connects the kitchen to a living room/dining room combo. Screened in porch with a view. Great community pool and meeting area. This 2nd floor home is like new in highly desirable St Johns County. Pets permitted with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee ($250 per pet). Non-smokers only. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 SHORELINE CIR have any available units?
831 SHORELINE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 831 SHORELINE CIR have?
Some of 831 SHORELINE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 SHORELINE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
831 SHORELINE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 SHORELINE CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 831 SHORELINE CIR is pet friendly.
Does 831 SHORELINE CIR offer parking?
No, 831 SHORELINE CIR does not offer parking.
Does 831 SHORELINE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 SHORELINE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 SHORELINE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 831 SHORELINE CIR has a pool.
Does 831 SHORELINE CIR have accessible units?
No, 831 SHORELINE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 831 SHORELINE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 SHORELINE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 831 SHORELINE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 SHORELINE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
