831 SHORELINE CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful and upgraded Ponte Vedra Beach condo in Summer House, east of A1A! BRAND NEW carpet and BRAND NEW neutral paint! This home has a lovely great room with a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. A wet bar connects the kitchen to a living room/dining room combo. Screened in porch with a view. Great community pool and meeting area. This 2nd floor home is like new in highly desirable St Johns County. Pets permitted with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee ($250 per pet). Non-smokers only. Available now.