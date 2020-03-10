831 SHORELINE CIR

Amenities
Beautiful and upgraded Ponte Vedra Beach condo in Summer House, east of A1A! BRAND NEW carpet and BRAND NEW neutral paint! This home has a lovely great room with a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. A wet bar connects the kitchen to a living room/dining room combo. Screened in porch with a view. Great community pool and meeting area. This 2nd floor home is like new in highly desirable St Johns County. Pets permitted with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee ($250 per pet). Non-smokers only. Available now.