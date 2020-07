790 SANDPIPER LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard pool internet access media room tennis court

THIS IS A '10'!!!!!! WONDERFUL UPGRADED 2BR/2BA 2STORY IN THE COTTAGE SECTION.COURTYARD ENTRY.. MSTR BR/BA DOWNSTAIRS AND 2ND BR/BA UPSTAIRS...HIGH CEILINGS.OPEN SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN . FROM TOP OF STAIRS CAN LOOK OUT OVER LIVING ROOM.. WOOD BRN/FP STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES CERAMIC TILE FLOORS..GRANITE COUNTER TOPS KITCHEN AND BATHS. THESE FLOOR PLANS DON'T COME UP FOR RENT OFTEN APPROX.1250 SQFT SCREENED PORCH/STORAGE ROOM..... WATERFRONT.SUMMER HOUSE HAS FULL AMENITIES.MGMT STAFF ON PROPERTY.BEAUTIFUL CLUBHOUSE FULL SERVICE GYMN PUB ROOM W/FLATSCREEN TV WIFI...MOVIE THEATRE POOLS TENNIS COURTS.GREAT SENSE OF COMMUNITY ..CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS!!! AVAILABLE MAY 1, 2019 VERY EASY TO SHOW..PICS COMING!!! DON'T MISS THIS PERFECT CONDO RENTAL.CALL LA