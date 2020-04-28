667 SUMMER PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Available April 1st. Located at Sawgrass Beach Club, life is beautiful at the beach in this bright, fresh, well maintained and perfectly appointed second level studio/efficiency villa steps from the ocean via an accessible boardwalk. Sawgrass Country Club offers a lovely community pool, three miles of private roads for walking and biking in beautiful, nature-filled living. Unit has vaulted ceilings, fresh decor and a high end queen size murphy bed plus a sofa. A lovely balcony with the sea breeze awaits you! Unit is fully furnished with bedding, towels, and fully equipped kitchen. Renting for $1,900/month.