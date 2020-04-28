All apartments in Sawgrass
667 SUMMER PL

667 Summer Place · No Longer Available
Location

667 Summer Place, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Available April 1st. Located at Sawgrass Beach Club, life is beautiful at the beach in this bright, fresh, well maintained and perfectly appointed second level studio/efficiency villa steps from the ocean via an accessible boardwalk. Sawgrass Country Club offers a lovely community pool, three miles of private roads for walking and biking in beautiful, nature-filled living. Unit has vaulted ceilings, fresh decor and a high end queen size murphy bed plus a sofa. A lovely balcony with the sea breeze awaits you! Unit is fully furnished with bedding, towels, and fully equipped kitchen. Renting for $1,900/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 667 SUMMER PL have any available units?
667 SUMMER PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 667 SUMMER PL have?
Some of 667 SUMMER PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 667 SUMMER PL currently offering any rent specials?
667 SUMMER PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 667 SUMMER PL pet-friendly?
No, 667 SUMMER PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 667 SUMMER PL offer parking?
No, 667 SUMMER PL does not offer parking.
Does 667 SUMMER PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 667 SUMMER PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 667 SUMMER PL have a pool?
Yes, 667 SUMMER PL has a pool.
Does 667 SUMMER PL have accessible units?
No, 667 SUMMER PL does not have accessible units.
Does 667 SUMMER PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 667 SUMMER PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 667 SUMMER PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 667 SUMMER PL does not have units with air conditioning.
