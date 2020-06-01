All apartments in Sawgrass
658 SUMMER PL

658 Summer Place · No Longer Available
Location

658 Summer Place, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to the Beach Club Villas, a beautiful gated beach retreat in Sawgrass Beach Club. The beach access just steps away! This newly remodeled, fully furnished ground floor unit has been completely upgraded with new flooring, new walk in shower, new bathroom cabinetry, new kitchen appliances, new cabinets, granite counter tops, high end fixtures, furnishings & linens. Just minute away from the Mayo clinic. Available June 1st, minimum 7 month lease $1,800/month.Owner is a licensed RE estate agent in the state of Florida.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 658 SUMMER PL have any available units?
658 SUMMER PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
Is 658 SUMMER PL currently offering any rent specials?
658 SUMMER PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 658 SUMMER PL pet-friendly?
No, 658 SUMMER PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 658 SUMMER PL offer parking?
No, 658 SUMMER PL does not offer parking.
Does 658 SUMMER PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 658 SUMMER PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 658 SUMMER PL have a pool?
No, 658 SUMMER PL does not have a pool.
Does 658 SUMMER PL have accessible units?
No, 658 SUMMER PL does not have accessible units.
Does 658 SUMMER PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 658 SUMMER PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 658 SUMMER PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 658 SUMMER PL does not have units with air conditioning.
