658 SUMMER PL

Welcome to the Beach Club Villas, a beautiful gated beach retreat in Sawgrass Beach Club. The beach access just steps away! This newly remodeled, fully furnished ground floor unit has been completely upgraded with new flooring, new walk in shower, new bathroom cabinetry, new kitchen appliances, new cabinets, granite counter tops, high end fixtures, furnishings & linens. Just minute away from the Mayo clinic. Available June 1st, minimum 7 month lease $1,800/month.Owner is a licensed RE estate agent in the state of Florida.