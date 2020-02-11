All apartments in Sawgrass
657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1

657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard · (904) 616-1234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1357 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sensational Ocean views from your private porch and large picture windows with direct beach access from your lanai! You are located in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach near golf, restaurant and shopping. Listen to the ever changing surf in this newly renovated beach condo! This corner unit second floor condo with master overlooking the ocean is the perfect retreat. Fabulous granite counter tops in the kitchen and Cararra marble bathrooms-floor, walls, countertops. Two living areas with plus large dining area. One assigned parking space and one garage space.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 have any available units?
657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 have?
Some of 657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 does offer parking.
Does 657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 have a pool?
No, 657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 have accessible units?
No, 657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
