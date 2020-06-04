All apartments in Sawgrass
25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle
25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle

25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle · No Longer Available
Location

25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Second story condominium minutes from the beach, J T Butler, restaurants, and shopping - Second story condominium minutes from the beach, J T Butler, and restaurants and shopping. This second story condo offers wood floors throughout, french doors in bedrooms and living room, kitchen offers huge pantry with washer and dryer, wood burning fireplace in the living area, building backs up to a huge pond with wild life, and also a one car garage. A must see. VACANT AND AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL OR TEXT WENDY RODGERS AT 904-425-7253.

(RLNE3426948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle have any available units?
25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle have?
Some of 25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle currently offering any rent specials?
25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle pet-friendly?
No, 25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle offer parking?
Yes, 25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle offers parking.
Does 25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle have a pool?
No, 25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle does not have a pool.
Does 25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle have accessible units?
No, 25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

