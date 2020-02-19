10021 Sawgrass Drive East - 1

Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils furnished

Sawgrass Country Club fully 2/2 furnished rental in Rough Creek. Located across the street from Sawgrass Golf Club and short walk to private each access. Split bedroom condo with large private screen lanai and beautifully updated kitchen and bathrooms. Available now weekly for $1400 per week or monthly for $2700 per month. Security deposit is $500 plus applicable taxes. Utilities included in weekly rental.

