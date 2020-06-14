Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

149 Apartments for rent in Sarasota Springs, FL with garage

Sarasota Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i...

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2842 INDIANWOOD DRIVE
2842 Indianwood Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1530 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home near Doctors Hospital. Bright open kitchen, large living room, tiled throughout, 2 car garage, fully fenced yard, washer/dryer. Close to I75, beaches, downtown, shopping and public transportation. Pet friendly.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1353 OAK VIEW DRIVE
1353 Oak View Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Convenient to all UTC attractions; shopping, dining, walking, rowing, etc and not far from Siesta Key Beach and I-75.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE
5209 Brookmeade Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1466 sqft
You'll love living in this stylish home! This home features rich laminate flooring as well as tile and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
3415 Woodmont Drive
3415 Woodmont Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
$1700/month - 3 Bed / 2 Bath / 1 Car Garage Single-family Home in Desirable Colonial Gables. 3/2/1 home in sought-after Colonial Gables neighborhood. This home has a large, fully-fenced back yard and screened in lanai space.
Results within 1 mile of Sarasota Springs
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,104
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
$
82 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5364 Crestlake Blvd 150
5364 Crestlake Boulevard, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1049 sqft
Crestwood Villas - Property Id: 276011 Bright & Spacious 2 bed/2 bath one level unit villa 1 car garage screened lanai community pool, tennis court, shuffleboard Conveniently located to Siesta Key Beach, , and I-75 Call Today Management Concepts

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE
3370 Spring Mill Cir, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1199 sqft
Updated ranch home features barrel tile roof, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, Florida room & one car garage. This home features updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets, appliances, and the tile is laid nicely on a diagonal pattern.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lake Sarasota
1 Unit Available
6408 BIKINI ROAD
6408 Bikini Road, Lake Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1370 sqft
Stunningly, remodeled 3/2 POOL home with a LAKE VIEW, 2-CAR GARAGE, no deed restrictions, and a wood-burning STONE FIREPLACE!!! With wood cabinetry and granite counters throughout, this beautiful home has been renovated from top to bottom! Is

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
539 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE
539 Bearded Oaks Circle, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1452 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage at the end of a cul de sac. There is a large work room / study at back of home. Screend front and back porches. Community pool. Close to I-75 and shopping. convenient to Downtown area.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD
5565 Boulder Boulevard, Bee Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1467 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/1/20- ANNUAL RENTAL- RENT INCLUDES: LAWN CARE, IRRIGATION, PEST CONTROL & COMMUNITY POOL.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6428 BOXGROVE DRIVE
6428 Boxgrove Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1674 sqft
Solana Floorplan built in 2017. This roomy townhome feels more like a single-family home with an open concept eat-in kitchen, large family room, and casual dining area connected to a covered lanai that can be used for relaxing and dining al fresco.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3255 S LOCKWOOD RIDGE ROAD
3255 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1576 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with private pool. The updated kitchen opens to living and dining area perfect for entertaining. Home has a beautiful music room for those inclined to play piano and sing for their guests.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY
4197 Reflections Parkway, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1785 sqft
This beautiful peaceful centrally located 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den home in Gated Villa Rosa comes fully turnkey furnished.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6416 BOXGROVE DRIVE
6416 Boxgrove Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1568 sqft
All the conveniences of modern living in this bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lake Sarasota
1 Unit Available
4251 MOLOKAI DRIVE
4251 Molokai Drive, Lake Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1685 sqft
Newer Home built in 2002 . 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths in Lake Sarasota. High Ceilings with an open floor plan. Tile floors throughout living areas Carpet in the bedrooms. , Stainless Appliances in the kitchen which includes a breakfast bar penninsula.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4169 VALLARTA COURT
4169 Vallarta Court, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1404 sqft
**AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ Fabulous VILLA for LONG TERM RENTAL in CASA del SOL within the Center Gate neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5377 CRESTLAKE BOULEVARD
5377 Crestlake Boulevard, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1032 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2020 SEASON! VILLA! One level 2 bedroom, 2 baths with a one car garage. Wonderful water view, very spacious, easy access to Siesta Key, downtown and I-75. Furnished three month seasonal rental.

1 of 12

Last updated April 13 at 10:04am
1 Unit Available
516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE
516 Bearded Oaks Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1116 sqft
Don't miss your chance to rent this charming waterfront property in the desirable, maintenance-free, pet friendly community of Bearded Oaks! This 2 bed, 2 bath home features an open layout, split floorpan and spacious screened in lanai overlooking a

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5479 KELLY DRIVE
5479 Kelly Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1601 sqft
Available for short term rental! Book your Winter 2021 reservation now, this won’t last long! 3 MONTH MINIMUM. Well appointed, and comfortable TURNKEY FURNISHED in the convenient South Sarasota area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE
4740 Country Manor Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2632 sqft
You will find beauty inside and out of this property. The split floor plan includes a 2-car garage and laundry room with cabinets and counters. Your kitchen has stainless appliances, a closet pantry and a great deal of counter space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sarasota Springs, FL

Sarasota Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

