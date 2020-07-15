All apartments in Santa Rosa County
Last updated January 5 2020 at 7:43 AM

6010 E Cambridge Way

6010 East Cambridge Way · (407) 901-2051
Location

6010 East Cambridge Way, Santa Rosa County, FL 32571

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6010 E Cambridge Way · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3210 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith - Gorgeous Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith. If you are looking for a fantastic and well-appointed home in Pace, look no further. This home has features and upgrades galore. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a very sought after subdivision, this home has everything you could need. Driving up, you will notice the stack-stone accents and lush landscaping. Step inside through the covered entryway and have a look at the gorgeous wood flooring throughout the expansive common areas. Immediately off the entryway is a large office, which includes a custom desk and built-in shelving, ready for your home office. The living room is huge and has awesome views of the sparkling pool and private backyard. A stone fireplace provides a beautiful focus point to the room. A large dining room is located off the kitchen and living room and features trey ceilings with crown molding, large windows, and a built in cabinet with an ice maker and wine cooler. In the kitchen, a large pantry, stainless appliances, custom cabinets and gorgeous granite counters surround you. An island is positioned in the center of the room and includes a small prep sink. The master bathroom and bedroom feature 2 huge walk-in closets, a soaking tub, and tiled separate shower. A TV is included in the bathroom as well for catching up on the news in the morning. The master bedroom is huge and includes a beautiful raised trey ceiling with accent lights and a ceiling fan. The remaining 4 bedrooms are spacious and include plenty of storage and ceiling fans in each room. Upstairs, the bedroom also includes a "hidden" hallway to a bonus room, which would be awesome as a kids playroom, or a teens game room. The upstairs bedroom also includes a private bathroom. Outside, the back patio is completely screened and covers a sparkling pool and overflow spa (Sorry, heater does not work). If you are looking for a special house, come check this one out immediately. Pool and lawn care are both included, so you can have a hassle free experience here.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2659007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6010 E Cambridge Way have any available units?
6010 E Cambridge Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month.
What amenities does 6010 E Cambridge Way have?
Some of 6010 E Cambridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6010 E Cambridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
6010 E Cambridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 E Cambridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 6010 E Cambridge Way is not pet friendly.
Does 6010 E Cambridge Way offer parking?
No, 6010 E Cambridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 6010 E Cambridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6010 E Cambridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 E Cambridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 6010 E Cambridge Way has a pool.
Does 6010 E Cambridge Way have accessible units?
No, 6010 E Cambridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 E Cambridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6010 E Cambridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6010 E Cambridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6010 E Cambridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
