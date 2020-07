1648 KAUAI CT

Amenities

BRING YOUR BOAT & DOCK IT RIGHT AT YOUR BACK DOOR! ~~ CANAL FRONT BRICK HOME ~~ BEAUTIFUL FRONT TILED ARCHITECTURAL ENTRANCE ~~ ENTER HOME THROUGH THE DOUBLE LEADED GLASS DOORS ~~ TILE THROUGHOUT THE FORMAL DINING, LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHS! ~~ THE FORMAL DINING ROOM HAS THREE ALCOVES WITH GRANITE TOP BUILT-INS FOR STORAGE, AND TO DISPLAY YOUR COLLECTIBLES ~~ LIVING ROOM HAS CORNER FIREPLACE, DEEP BUILT IN FOR PLENTY OF STORAGE, PLANT LEDGES, RECESSED LIGHTING, ACCESS TO THE SCREEN PORCH & VIEW OF THE BACK YARD. ~~ KITCHEN HAS PLENTY OF CABINETRY WITH DRAWERS & HOP UP BAR, PANTRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH DESIGNER BACK SPLASH, STAINLESS STEEL BUILT IN MICRO & WALL OVEN, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, & WINE COOLER. BREAKFAST BAR HAS PLANTATION SHUTTERS. ~~ WATERFRONT MASTER BEDROOM IS MASSIVE FOR TODAY'S LARGE FURNITURE PACKAGES, WITH TREY CEILING, DOUBLE CEILING FANS, SITTING AREA, & ACCESS DOOR TO SCREEN PORCH! MASTER BATH HAS DOUBLE VANITY, CORNER WHIRLPOOL JETTED TUB, GLASS BLOCK WINDOW - SEPARATE LARGE TILED SHOWER, WATER CLOSET, DOUBLE WALK IN CLOSETS, & DISPLAY ALCOVES FOR TOWELS OR PICTURES!! ~~ TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS, SHARE A FULL BATH. THERE IS AN INTERIOR LAUNDRY ROOM WITH SPACE FOR A STAND UP FREEZER. ~~ TWO CAR GARAGE WITH EXTRA STORAGE ROOM, AUTO OPENER, HURRICANE SHUTTERS, PULL DOWN STAIRS& ACCESS DOOR TO THE SIDE. ~~ THE EXTERIOR IS NICELY LANDSCAPED, WITH VINYL FENCING, SCREEN PORCH IN REAR WITH DRY BAR, 70' OF CANAL FRONT FOR RELAXING, & DOCKING YOUR BOAT AT HOME!! ~~ MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!