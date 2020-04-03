6477 Sanibel Captiva RD

Amenities

Warm sunshine, Gulf breezes, & perfect sunsets await you in this historic Sanibel Island Beachfront home! Westerly views over the Gulf provide unparalleled gorgeous sunset views right from the privacy of your half+acre private paradise! One of the earliest homes built on Sanibel by the Mitchell family, and visited frequently by Thomas Edison and his wife, it's your chance to live in a part of real history right on one of the most desirable beaches in the world, known for its amazing world class shelling, fishing, and natural beauty.

5-star dining at the Mad Hatter, Lazy Flamingo & Sunset Grill, a market/grocery, shopping, and a marina are merely steps away, offering a unique opportunity to live the Island life on one of the most famous barrier islands in the world. Enjoy dolphins and manatee daily, as well as many species of birds! Nature's wonderland awaits you - this home is mere minutes from JN Ding Darling Wildlife Preserve, Island Nature Conservation Center, and the Shell Museum! This retreat offers a 3 BR 2 BA Main home and a 1 BR 1 BA Guest home on property! Perfect for a family or extended family stay!

Hurry and book your exotic stay in a private hideaway like no other!