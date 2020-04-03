All apartments in Sanibel
Sanibel, FL
6477 Sanibel Captiva RD
6477 Sanibel Captiva RD

6477 Sanibel-Captiva Road · (239) 218-4663
Location

6477 Sanibel-Captiva Road, Sanibel, FL 33957
West End

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

bbq/grill
Warm sunshine, Gulf breezes, & perfect sunsets await you in this historic Sanibel Island Beachfront home! Westerly views over the Gulf provide unparalleled gorgeous sunset views right from the privacy of your half+acre private paradise! One of the earliest homes built on Sanibel by the Mitchell family, and visited frequently by Thomas Edison and his wife, it's your chance to live in a part of real history right on one of the most desirable beaches in the world, known for its amazing world class shelling, fishing, and natural beauty.
5-star dining at the Mad Hatter, Lazy Flamingo & Sunset Grill, a market/grocery, shopping, and a marina are merely steps away, offering a unique opportunity to live the Island life on one of the most famous barrier islands in the world. Enjoy dolphins and manatee daily, as well as many species of birds! Nature's wonderland awaits you - this home is mere minutes from JN Ding Darling Wildlife Preserve, Island Nature Conservation Center, and the Shell Museum! This retreat offers a 3 BR 2 BA Main home and a 1 BR 1 BA Guest home on property! Perfect for a family or extended family stay!
Hurry and book your exotic stay in a private hideaway like no other!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6477 Sanibel Captiva RD have any available units?
6477 Sanibel Captiva RD has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6477 Sanibel Captiva RD currently offering any rent specials?
6477 Sanibel Captiva RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6477 Sanibel Captiva RD pet-friendly?
No, 6477 Sanibel Captiva RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanibel.
Does 6477 Sanibel Captiva RD offer parking?
No, 6477 Sanibel Captiva RD does not offer parking.
Does 6477 Sanibel Captiva RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6477 Sanibel Captiva RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6477 Sanibel Captiva RD have a pool?
No, 6477 Sanibel Captiva RD does not have a pool.
Does 6477 Sanibel Captiva RD have accessible units?
No, 6477 Sanibel Captiva RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6477 Sanibel Captiva RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6477 Sanibel Captiva RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6477 Sanibel Captiva RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6477 Sanibel Captiva RD does not have units with air conditioning.
