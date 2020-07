Amenities

4 or 5 bedroom home with Lake view. Peaceful, private setting!!! Home features new roof, brand new a/c system- high efficiency, new appliances, renovated kitchen and baths, newer flooring, newer paint, newer fixtures, and much more..... This spacious home is great for a larger family!!!! FGCU Students Welcome with Approval. HOME AVAILABLE MID-END JULY 2020!!