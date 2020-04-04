All apartments in Ruskin
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:57 PM

1616 Atlantic Drive

1616 Atlantic Drive · (813) 676-3252
Location

1616 Atlantic Drive, Ruskin, FL 33570

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2827 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Atlantic Drive have any available units?
1616 Atlantic Drive has a unit available for $2,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1616 Atlantic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Atlantic Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Atlantic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 Atlantic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1616 Atlantic Drive offer parking?
No, 1616 Atlantic Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1616 Atlantic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Atlantic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Atlantic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1616 Atlantic Drive has a pool.
Does 1616 Atlantic Drive have accessible units?
No, 1616 Atlantic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Atlantic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Atlantic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Atlantic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Atlantic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
