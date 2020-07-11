Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020

13 Apartments for rent in Royal Palm Beach, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Royal Palm Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in sp...
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,109
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,502
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
Results within 5 miles of Royal Palm Beach
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
39 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
23 Units Available
Wellington Green
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1432 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
9 Units Available
Golden Lakes
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1355 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Results within 10 miles of Royal Palm Beach
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
53 Units Available
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
510 sqft
Uptown 22 Apartments offer beautifully remodeled one-bedroom apartments with brand new interiors. Each apartment features wood plank-style flooring, high-quality quartz or granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and modern-sleek cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
63 Units Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,397
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1462 sqft
Located close to the restaurants, shops and entertainment of West Palm Beach. Units feature bathtub, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features basketball court, BBQ grill, car wash area and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
8 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,283
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
3 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1252 sqft
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated April 30 at 07:46pm
$
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Royal Palm Beach, FL

Friedland is perhaps most famous for selling over 3,750 acres of land to Lefcourt Corporation back in the 1950s. Not impressed? You should've seen the deal they got!

If you enjoy wide open spaces, a focus on nature, designer boutiques and great places to eat, and have plenty of cash, Royal Palm Beach is the place to take up residence. You will certainly need a decent amount of cash, whether you are looking for an apartment to rent or a home for rent, since the cost of living in the city is 11.84 percent higher than the national average. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Royal Palm Beach, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Royal Palm Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Royal Palm Beach apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

