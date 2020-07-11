13 Apartments for rent in Royal Palm Beach, FL with move-in specials
Friedland is perhaps most famous for selling over 3,750 acres of land to Lefcourt Corporation back in the 1950s. Not impressed? You should've seen the deal they got!
If you enjoy wide open spaces, a focus on nature, designer boutiques and great places to eat, and have plenty of cash, Royal Palm Beach is the place to take up residence. You will certainly need a decent amount of cash, whether you are looking for an apartment to rent or a home for rent, since the cost of living in the city is 11.84 percent higher than the national average. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Royal Palm Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Royal Palm Beach apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.