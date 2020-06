Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in the deed restricted community of Rotonda West. Apartment features tile in the living room, kitchen, bathroom, and family room, carpet in the bedrooms, screened lanai, and interior laundry. Conveniently located within minutes of Boca Grande, Englewood Beach, schools, shopping, and several Golf Courses. Call today to schedule your viewing of this beautiful apartment.