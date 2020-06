Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available January 2021. RENTED FEB/MARCH 2021 May - December available @ $2100 monthly price-all utilities included. Enjoy all the comforts of home during your Florida stay! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an indoor pool/electric heated. There is a walkway to the open patio in rear for sunning. The home sits on a freshwater canal and allows extended privacy. Deed restricted Rotonda home is minutes away from the Oakland Hills Country Club open to the public for lunch and great all you can eat dinners on certain days.Golf open to public. This home provides a king bed in the master bedroom and bedroom 2. Bedroom 3 has a queen bed. Walk in shower in master bath and tub/shower in Bath 2.

Large eat in kitchen overlooks pool and dining area. The indoor pool has lots of deck spacing on either side of the pool plus a built in gas grill for enjoyment. TV's in living room and all bedrooms. 12% tax added if rented less than 6 months. Large 2 car garage and screened front double door entry. A 10 minute drive to the gulf beaches of Manasota Key in Englewood with all equipment provided during your stay.