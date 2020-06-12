/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:13 PM
138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in River Ridge, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Place at River Ridge
1 Unit Available
7837 Prospect Hill Circle
7837 Prospect Hill Circle, River Ridge, FL
Spacious Updated 5 Bed/4 Bath 2 Story Home in the Gated Community of Windsor Place at River Ridge! - This home offers 5 large bedrooms, 4 full baths and a 2-car garage with an extra storage area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
The Oaks at River Ridge
1 Unit Available
11012 Bentwood Court
11012 Bentwood Court, River Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1187 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
The Oaks at River Ridge
1 Unit Available
8010 Hathaway Drive
8010 Hathaway Drive, River Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1276 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of River Ridge
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Jasmine Lakes
1 Unit Available
8031 Lotus Drive
8031 Lotus Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1349 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6200 Central Avenue
6200 Central Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
Reduced! *** Available Now*** Charming, 4BR 2BA New Port Richey ranch home has it all including a private fenced yard with a patio great for outdoor entertaining, a fully applianced sunny kitchen with ceramic tile floors throughout for easy
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5687 MERCADO DRIVE
5687 Mercado Dr, Port Richey, FL
Under Construction. Under Construction. SPECIAL: 1/2 Month Free & No Application Fees!!! Be the first to rent a newly constructed 3 level townhome designed for entertaining and living.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7653 Pier Road
7653 Pier Road, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
3/2 Pier Road - Property Id: 256277 Nice clean and new interior paints, flooring, cabinets, sink, fridge, range, vanities, and medicine cabinets. House is on a double lots. House have brand new roof and low e windows.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Oaks Hills
1 Unit Available
5023 THAMES DR
5023 Thames Place, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1227 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY - ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY, MAHOGANY SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, DOUBLE SINK VANITY GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH WITH SHAKER CABINET IN
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5028 Farnsworth Lane
5028 Farnsworth Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1654 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5645 mercado Drive
5645 Mericado Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - 1/2 Month Free!!! AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
8645 Castillian Way
8645 Castillan Way, Port Richey, FL
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! 1/2 Month Free!!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Clemente East
1 Unit Available
6824 AMARILLO STREET
6824 Amarillo Street, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1387 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME THAT IS SPACIOUS AND CHARMING HAS ENDLESS POTENTIAL.. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW WINDOW TREATMENTS AND LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORINGTHROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
5418 Palmetto Rd
5418 Palmetto Road, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1400 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom in NPR, UPDATED with W/D Connections - Property Id: 128982 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home that will be ready 6/15/20 Updated with new flooring, roofing and MORE Call Peter today to learn more about the property
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3155 SEVEN SPRINGS BLVD
3155 Seven Springs Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1127 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, FULLY RENOVATED GARAGE CONVERSION WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lone Star Ranch
1 Unit Available
12119 Deer Track
12119 Deertrack Loop, Quail Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
2321 sqft
12119 Deer Track - With approved application, 1/2 FIRST Months RENT is FREE with 12 month lease. Inquire for Details.Lovely 2 Story, 3 bedroom with Bonus Room 2 1/2 Baths, 2 Car Garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3133 Payne St
3133 Payne Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1134 sqft
3 Bedroom/1 Bath Pool Home in Seven Springs- Pet Friendly! - NO CARPET! Tile Throughout the Home Open Living/ Dining Area Spacious Kitchen with Matching Appliance, Including a Dishwasher! Ceiling Fan/ Lights in Every Bedroom Fenced Back
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Regency Park
1 Unit Available
10110 Cherry Creek Ln
10110 Cherry Creek Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1260 sqft
Coming soon.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holiday Hill Estates
1 Unit Available
7735 Rottingham Rd
7735 Rottingham Road, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$999
936 sqft
3 bedrooms 1 bathroom 936 sq ft one car garage, w/d hook ups, spacious back yard, the nearby schools are Schrader Elementary School, Bayonet Point Middle School, Fivay High School - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with 1 car garage is a must see!!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillandale
1 Unit Available
6436 TRALEE AVE
6436 Tralee Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME, RENOVATED WITH TILE & LAMINATE FLOORING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS AND OVERSIZED UTILITY ROOM FOR ADDED STORAGE.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
5768 COLONIAL DR
5768 Colonial Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1392 sqft
3/2 on Lake Chasco - 3/2 home located on Lake Chasco in New Port Richey. This home features wood floors in the main living space as well as two bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
5949 Chicory Ct, New Port
5949 Chicory Court, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1350 sqft
The house is in the old part of the city, 5 minutes walk, from the turn to Main Street. This part of the city was built 1984. If you want something new, something modern then you should look elsewhere. Nice outdoors space, the comfy beds.
