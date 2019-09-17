12901 119th Street North

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***



Easy maintenance 4 Bedroom, 1/1 Bath home for lease. Move-in ready for new residents. Sunny Kitchen with appliances, spacious Living/Dining Combo and 4 nice sized Bedrooms including Master with private Half Bath. Fenced in Backyard perfect for outdoor activities. Enjoy spectacular nearby outdoor recreation site John S. Tayor Park!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Schedule a Self Showing

Smoking: No



Year Built: 1986

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.