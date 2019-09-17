All apartments in Ridgecrest
Find more places like 12901 119th Street North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ridgecrest, FL
/
12901 119th Street North
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:13 PM

12901 119th Street North

12901 119th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12901 119th St, Ridgecrest, FL 33778
Ridgecrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Easy maintenance 4 Bedroom, 1/1 Bath home for lease. Move-in ready for new residents. Sunny Kitchen with appliances, spacious Living/Dining Combo and 4 nice sized Bedrooms including Master with private Half Bath. Fenced in Backyard perfect for outdoor activities. Enjoy spectacular nearby outdoor recreation site John S. Tayor Park!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1986
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12901 119th Street North have any available units?
12901 119th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ridgecrest, FL.
Is 12901 119th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
12901 119th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12901 119th Street North pet-friendly?
No, 12901 119th Street North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgecrest.
Does 12901 119th Street North offer parking?
No, 12901 119th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 12901 119th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12901 119th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12901 119th Street North have a pool?
No, 12901 119th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 12901 119th Street North have accessible units?
No, 12901 119th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 12901 119th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 12901 119th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12901 119th Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 12901 119th Street North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSeminole, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBelleair, FLBardmoor, FLRedington Shores, FL
West Lealman, FLOldsmar, FLMadeira Beach, FLTreasure Island, FLFeather Sound, FLLealman, FLGreenbriar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSouth Pasadena, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLGulfport, FLEast Lake, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee