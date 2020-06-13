/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:45 PM
126 Furnished Apartments for rent in Ridge Wood Heights, FL
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5298 PORTLAND WAY
5298 Portland Way, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1404 sqft
This is a seasonal rental only. NO ANNUAL lease inquiries please.
Results within 1 mile of Ridge Wood Heights
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2950 Clark Rd, #212
2950 Clark Rd, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Seasonal/short term/annual turnkey 2/1 1/2 bath top floor condo near Siesta Key! - Seasonal, short term or annual turnkey furnished This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor is located in a small, well kept,
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209
3101 Bee Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
728 sqft
Stunning furnished two bedroom, one bath apartment off of Bee Ridge road! This well decorated end unit features high end furnishings, plush carpet, neutral paint, modern lighting, and ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3245 BENEVA ROAD
3245 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
694 sqft
Turnkey furnished condo available for a short term reservation. Located in the desired Village Brooke community.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2309 LYNN STREET
2309 Lynn Street, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
Lovely single family home in Ridgewood available for rent. This light and bright two bedroom two bathroom turnkey furnished single family home has a lots of appeal.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3283 BENEVA ROAD
3283 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental with screened lanai. Completely remodeled kitchen. Newer furniture and flooring. Beds include King, Full, and Twins.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE
5561 Riverbluff Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1120 sqft
Fantastic Sarasota Furnished Rental Available. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Carport, and Laundry Room. Great location, marina, in a very active 55 plus community.
1 of 20
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1906 Siesta Dr.
1906 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1234 sqft
April 2020 turnkey furnished 3/2 renovated home 1/2 mile from Siesta Key and the bay.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2746 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2746 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1376 sqft
Fantastic turnkey furnished condo available to rent in Orchid Oaks. This updated corner unit condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room/dining room/kitchen combination and a laundry room.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2107 ALVARADO LANE
2107 Alvarado Lane, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1675 sqft
This three bedroom two bath home is centrally located within Sarasota. Placing it just 5 minutes from Siesta Key, 5 minutes to Gulf Gate or South Gate shopping, and 10 minutes to Downtown Sarasota.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1343 sqft
This single story, three bedroom two bathroom vacation rental home features a large swimming pool and a private fenced back yard for an inviting outdoor living space.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6008 OLIVE AVENUE
6008 Olive Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1180 sqft
ATTRACTIVE FURNISHED HOUSE READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON AT $1400. FLORIDA STYLE FURNITURE AND BEACHY PASTEL COLORS. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. SECOND BATH BEING ADDED! OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2950 CLARK ROAD
2950 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
COZY LAKEFRONT COMMUNITY! NICE GROUND FLOOR, END UNIT CONDO IN TRINITY VILLAGE. CLOSE TO WORLD FAMOUS SIESTA KEY BEACH, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS. SCREENED LANAI, NICELY FURNISHED. CARPET AND TILE.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5468 SWIFT ROAD
5468 Swift Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1095 sqft
GROUND FLOOR! FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL OVER SUMMER MONTHS. SPACIOUS CONDO WITH A LANAI, KING SIZE BED IN THE MASTER AND TWO DOUBLE IN THE GUEST. EASY ACCESS TO SIESTA KEY.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6030 CARLTON AVENUE
6030 Carlton Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15th FOR SUMMER & FALL 2020. Turnkey furnished property cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home in Gulf Gate. Wood looking tile floors throughout. Large kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2745 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1376 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020/2021. Very clean and spacious Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental. Unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large kitchen with pass-through window. King bed in master bedroom, queen bed in bedroom 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3231 BENEVA ROAD
3231 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
964 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL Sarasota rental condo has newer paint, carpet, and furnishings. Two community heated pools, 2 community tennis courts. Quiet complex.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1741 SOUTHWOOD STREET
1741 Southwood Street, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1164 sqft
UPDATED SEASONAL RENTAL CLOSE TO WORLD FAMOUS SIESTA KEY BEACHES, and boasting fabulous updated granite kitchen and baths, beautifully furnished, shows like a model, king size bed with both sides independently adjustable in master, queen in guest,
Results within 5 miles of Ridge Wood Heights
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117
117 Pass Key Rd, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
656 sqft
117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 Available 07/06/20 Annual, turnkey furnished/short term or seasonal- 1 bedroom condo on Siesta Key with community beach!! - Annual, turnkey furnished/ short term or seasaon condo on Siesta Key, a magical place.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102
7927 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1776 sqft
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 Available 08/01/20 Large Town Home In Stonehaven - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Large, (1,776sf) "non-furnished" 3 bed 2 1/2 bath 2 story town home with 1 car garage located in beautiful, gated Stonehaven residential
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1720 Oak Lakes Drive
1720 Oak Lakes Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2118 sqft
The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa, upgraded kitchen and wood floors and
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52
5860 Midnight Pass Rd, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,990
2160 sqft
Annual or seasonal turnkey furnished spacious 3/3 condo on the sand of Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! - Do you want to live right on THE BEACH? This is not just any beach, but Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! Large 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom end unit in a
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9641 Castle Point Drive #1213
9641 Castle Point Dr 1213 Bld 1, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1686 sqft
GOLFERS OASIS - FURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH STONEYBROOK CONDO w/ GARAGE - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1-car detached garage. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. King bed in master and Queen in 2nd bedroom. Lots of natural light.
Similar Pages
Ridge Wood Heights 2 BedroomsRidge Wood Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRidge Wood Heights 3 BedroomsRidge Wood Heights Apartments with Balcony
Ridge Wood Heights Apartments with GarageRidge Wood Heights Apartments with GymRidge Wood Heights Apartments with ParkingRidge Wood Heights Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL