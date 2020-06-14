Apartment List
/
FL
/
richmond west
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

165 Apartments for rent in Richmond West, FL with garage

Richmond West apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14512 SW 168th Ter
14512 Southwest 168th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome to this Brand new remodeled very nice 3 bedroom / 2 bath Single Family Home located in Richmond Homes. Property is immaculate, features tile flooring throughout main living areas and bedrooms. Property has updated bathrooms and kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14912 SW 176th Ter
14912 Southwest 176th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS AND MODERN 3 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN THE COMMUNITY OF VENETIAN PARC, 2 CAR GARAGE, TITLE AND VINIL FLOORS, SPACIOUS ROOMS THROUGHOUT, JACUZZI, SEPARATE SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS ON MASTER.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
17650 SW 154th Pl
17650 Southwest 154th Place, Richmond West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
Most beautiful, Spacious two-story single family home with 5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms. Community features Clubhouse, Pool, Gym and Playground. Master bathroom with his & her's sinks, separate bathtub and shower.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15930 SW 144th Ct
15930 Southwest 144th Court, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful two story house! Good location, near metro zoo. Plenty space to park a boat on the side. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms with 1 car Garage. Ceramic floor and laminated floors on second floor. Also for sale A10847379

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15461 SW 170th Ter
15461 Southwest 170th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Immaculate one story single family home for rent. Wood kitchen cabinets, one car garage. fence patio with tree fruits. kitchen with granite counters. Vertical blinds. Washer and Dryer, renovated bathrooms.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
16179 SW 154th Ct
16179 Southwest 154th Court, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Gorgeous 4 bedroom,2 bath, 2 car gar. home offering vaulted ceilings,ceramic flooring,family room opens to covered porch,large corner lot,fenced.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15881 SW 149th Ave
15881 Southwest 149th Avenue, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
The Perfect Family Home one-story 4 bedrooms plus den 4 full bathrooms on corner larger lot on a coul-de-sac. Renovated kitchen & living areas with neutral colors, high ceilings, chimney, and wet bar with sink great for entertaining.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14650 SW 161st St
14650 Southwest 161st Street, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
It will not last. Great one story house with a charming driveway with a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, the backyard has a private fence and plenty of outdoor space.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15060 SW 153rd St
15060 Southwest 153rd Street, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Welcome to this lovely, country-style home at the desirable Kings Grant East subdivision! This beautiful, single-story home with a split floor plan is very comfortable and offers: a lovely entrance, tiled floors, vaulted ceilings, an open kitchen

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
17006 SW 142nd PL
17006 Southwest 142nd Place, Richmond West, FL
Studio
$2,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Updated kitchen with new appliances. New modern tiles. Remodel master bathroom. New ceiling lights in throughout the house. Remodeled bathroom. 2 Car Garage. Ready to move in!
Results within 1 mile of Richmond West

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13231 SW 143rd Ter
13231 Southwest 143rd Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with 2 Master Suites, Walk-In Closets, Large Family Room, One Car Garage, Private Gated Community With Clubhouse, Gym, Tennis Court, Pool, Exercise Room, Playground to kids, Spa, GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBOURHOOD,

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12911 SW 148th Terr Rd
12911 Southwest 148th Terrace Road, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Amazing 3/2 with 2 car garage Single family house, very close to the Zoo and turnpike, offers a stunning layout. Enjoy peace of mind and the best quality for a rental in the area. qualified tenants only minimum credit score 680 .

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15457 SW 138th Ter
15457 Southwest 138th Terrace, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Bright and Spacious Home in the sought after San Jose Estates, features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths, tile throughout common areas and wood laminate floors in the bedrooms. Beautiful white kitchen and nice patio to entertained.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15421 SW 138th Ter
15421 Southwest 138th Terrace, Country Walk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in the desirable gated community of San Jose features remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, covered patio, pool & oversize lot perfect for entertaining.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13379 SW 142 TE
13379 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous and spacious 3 beds/2.5 bath home in Twin Lakes GATED community. Freshly painted throughout! The property has a garage with hurricane panels. Easy access to Florida Turnpike. Steps away from the community pool.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond West
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,362
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Palmetto Bay
40 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16766 SW 95 STREET
16766 Southwest 95th Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1608 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE, 3 BEDROOM, 2.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9071 Southwest 152nd Court
9071 Southwest 152nd Court, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3250 sqft
4 BEDS /3 BATHS , BIG BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOUSE, LIKE NEW / CERAMIC FLOOR / OPEN KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GLASS TOP RANGE, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES.DOUBLE GARAGE AND MANY EXTRAS.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10424 SW 127th Ct
10424 Southwest 127th Court, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION* LOCATION*LOCATION* This home has it all! Large family room,2 Car Garage, large Master Bedroom/Walk in closet. Beautiful Custom Kitchen Cabinets.Pets welcome. Wonderful open floor plan. EXTRA LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT. Call for Appt.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12302 SW 122 st 12302
12302 Southwest 122nd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 sqft
Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
City Guide for Richmond West, FL

Richmond West, Florida is the most populous county in Florida, and for good reason.

Situated southeast of Florida, Richmond West is part of the Miami-Dade County. This 4.17 square mile-city is home of approximately 32,000 people. With easy access to famous beaches, tropical weather, and other conveniences of urban life, this small haven could very well be a good alternative to anyone who wants to live the Miami lifestyle minus the fanfare. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Richmond West, FL

Richmond West apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Richmond West 3 BedroomsRichmond West Apartments with BalconyRichmond West Apartments with GarageRichmond West Apartments with Gym
Richmond West Apartments with ParkingRichmond West Apartments with PoolRichmond West Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Richmond West Dog Friendly ApartmentsRichmond West Pet Friendly PlacesRichmond West Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLPinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FL
Country Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College