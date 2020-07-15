Apartment List
196 Apartments for rent in Richmond Heights, FL with garages

Richmond Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Richmond Heights
11624 SW 135th Ln
11624 Southwest 135th Lane, Richmond Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4 bedrooms 2 bath, split bedroom plan single family house. Double car garage available June 1, 2020. Substantially remodeled. Spacious eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with built out closet & dressing area. 3 french door exits to the yard.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond Heights

Three Lakes
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.

Palmetto Estates
15881 SW 108th Ave
15881 Southwest 108th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed. 2 full baths, located in Brandon Woods, all tiled floors, granite kitchen, wood cabinets, family room, big roofed terrace, 2 car garage, accordion hurricane shutters, near mayor hways and Turnpike, super market, pharmacy, USI etc.

Three Lakes
14156 SW 126th Pl
14156 Southwest 126th Place, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Amazing and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.

Three Lakes
14179 SW 126th Pl
14179 Southwest 126th Place, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
A very nice ready to move into 3 Bedrooms, 2 & Half Bathrooms & 1 Car Garage townhouse in a Gated Subdivision.

Three Lakes
12230 SW 123rd Pass
12230 SW 123rd Path, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Absolutely gorgeous over sized 3 bed 2.5 bathroom with sitting room town home in prestigious Kendall Breeze, " The Toledo model".

Three Lakes
12447 SW 124th Path
12447 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1596 SF TOWN HOME.

Three Lakes
12543 SW 119th Pl
12543 Southwest 119th Place, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
One Story Single Family Home with garage in the centrally located, guard-gated community of Signature Gardens.

Three Lakes
12344 SW 124th Path
12344 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Fantastic Townhome in Kendall Breeze 3 Bed 2.5 Bath, Tiled Downstairs and Berber Carpet on 2nd Floor including the stairs, Spacious Master Bedroom, Walk In Closet, Half Bathroom on the first floor, Patio with Brick Pavers, 1 Car Garage.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond Heights
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,439
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Three Lakes
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,551
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1358 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Richmond Naval Air Station
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,584
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
The Crossings
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Richmond West
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.

King Court
8563 SW 115th Ct
8563 Southwest 115th Court, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage in the most sought after man-guarded, gated community of Kings Court! Tile floors throughout, new baths, pretty kitchen, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets and much more.

Kendall
9055 SW 73rd Ct
9055 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful condo 2 Bed 2 Bath with an amazing city skylines view. Washer & dryer in unit, tile floors, impact windows. Walking distance to Dadeland mall,restaurants, entertainment, supermarket and public transportation.

Cutler Bay
19305 SW 79th Ct
19305 Southwest 79th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4717 sqft
Amazing Home at desired Cutler Cay 6Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179210 Welcome to Exclusive Living at the private gated community of Cutler Cay. This community features excellent security 24/7 . Manned gate house and regular patrols in the association.

Sabal Chase
11429 SW 110th Ln # 110
11429 Southwest 110th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Amazing Townhouse Renovated 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179395 A MUST SEE!...Rarely found two story townhouse with garage an interior patio. Two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs and one bedroom one bathroom downstairs.

Palmetto Bay
18325 S Dixie Hwy
18325 South Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T

Winston Park
7214 SW 134th Ct
7214 Southwest 134th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful corner home in sought after winston park area, 3br/2ba/1612sf, 2-car garage; large living room and family room open to a huge enclosed patio and fenced backyard; community offers lots of amenities: clubhouse, pool, tennis court and

9071 Southwest 152nd Court
9071 Southwest 152nd Court, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3250 sqft
4 BEDS /3 BATHS , BIG BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOUSE, LIKE NEW / CERAMIC FLOOR / OPEN KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GLASS TOP RANGE, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES.DOUBLE GARAGE AND MANY EXTRAS.

15576 SW 103rd St
15576 Southwest 103rd Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
889 sqft
FAST APPROVAL!! LOCATION, LOCATION!! Charming 2 story home with incredible lake view located in the heart of The Hammocks. Featuring 3 Bed/2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Richmond Heights, FL

Richmond Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

