Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

16308 GULF BLVD #304 Available 10/01/20 2/2 Beach Vacation rental - Gulf of Mexico Ocean and Beach- The Breakers - Looking for guests for October 2020 through January 2021 and for the month of April 2021. Outstanding 2/2, 3rd floor, fully furnished condo at The Breakers Updated kitchen and granite countertops with a breakfast bar. Master bedroom suite with access to private lanai and amazing views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico. Brand new mattresses, linens and furniture. Heated pool and sundeck. Walk directly out to the beach. Parking assigned, elevators in the building. Sleeps 6. Full size washer and dryer included inside your laundry room, located outside the unit's front door. 30 day minimum stay.

Special: $3000 to rent per month for October through December 2020. $4000 per month (during season), subject to 13% occupancy tax, $300 refundable damage deposit, $250 cleaning fee. $100 non-refundable application fee with the Breakers Association. No Pets! For further information please contact us by email at rentals@roe-realty.com



