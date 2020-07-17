All apartments in Redington Beach
16308 GULF BLVD #304

16308 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 456-8911
Location

16308 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL 33708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16308 GULF BLVD #304 · Avail. Oct 1

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
16308 GULF BLVD #304 Available 10/01/20 2/2 Beach Vacation rental - Gulf of Mexico Ocean and Beach- The Breakers - Looking for guests for October 2020 through January 2021 and for the month of April 2021. Outstanding 2/2, 3rd floor, fully furnished condo at The Breakers Updated kitchen and granite countertops with a breakfast bar. Master bedroom suite with access to private lanai and amazing views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico. Brand new mattresses, linens and furniture. Heated pool and sundeck. Walk directly out to the beach. Parking assigned, elevators in the building. Sleeps 6. Full size washer and dryer included inside your laundry room, located outside the unit's front door. 30 day minimum stay.
Special: $3000 to rent per month for October through December 2020. $4000 per month (during season), subject to 13% occupancy tax, $300 refundable damage deposit, $250 cleaning fee. $100 non-refundable application fee with the Breakers Association. No Pets! For further information please contact us by email at rentals@roe-realty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4420325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16308 GULF BLVD #304 have any available units?
16308 GULF BLVD #304 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16308 GULF BLVD #304 have?
Some of 16308 GULF BLVD #304's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16308 GULF BLVD #304 currently offering any rent specials?
16308 GULF BLVD #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16308 GULF BLVD #304 pet-friendly?
No, 16308 GULF BLVD #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Beach.
Does 16308 GULF BLVD #304 offer parking?
Yes, 16308 GULF BLVD #304 offers parking.
Does 16308 GULF BLVD #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16308 GULF BLVD #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16308 GULF BLVD #304 have a pool?
Yes, 16308 GULF BLVD #304 has a pool.
Does 16308 GULF BLVD #304 have accessible units?
No, 16308 GULF BLVD #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 16308 GULF BLVD #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16308 GULF BLVD #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16308 GULF BLVD #304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16308 GULF BLVD #304 does not have units with air conditioning.
