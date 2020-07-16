Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:59 AM

94 Apartments for rent in Punta Rassa, FL with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Punta Rassa renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17080 Harbour Point DR
17080 Harbour Pointe Drive, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
11th Floor extra large condo open month of February 2021. MONTHLY ONLY. (Rented Jan & March 2021). SANIBEL HARBOUR TOWERS RESORT STYLE LIVING in a Upscale renovated Gulf Frontage on the sand condo.
Results within 1 mile of Punta Rassa
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
20071 Sanibel View CIR
20071 Sanibel View Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
VACATION VILLA DONNA.
Results within 5 miles of Punta Rassa
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503
12601 Mastique Beach Blvd, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1956 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 15th floor condo in Mastique - Spectacular views from this 15th floor unit... from The Sanibel Island light house to the Gulf at Fort Myers Beach to the 21 acres community lake...

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15110 Ports Of Iona DR
15110 Ports of Iona Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - Located within the gated community of Harbour Isles in south Fort Myers, this 2nd floor, 1282 sq. ft.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15655 Ocean Walk CIR
15655 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit with plenty natural light on the dinning room area and the beautiful kitchen well equipped with a lot of cabinetry space, enjoy the sunset in your balcony with a gorgeous waterfront lake view.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1718 SW 30th TER
1718 Southwest 30th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Vacation living at its finest! Welcome to Villa Marco the tranquil oasis located on a Gulf access canal in desirable Southwest Cape Coral. Located near Cape Harbour nightlife as well as the most of your daily needs....

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15011 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15011 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful lakefront 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with den condo in the gated community of Tortuga. This second floor condo has vaulted ceilings, Open Concept - Large Great Room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15417 Bellamar CIR
15417 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Well appointed Fully Furnished and equipped. This ground floor unit, offers 1,100 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. All Tile, master has King bed and 2nd bedrm has queen, the 3rd bdrm set up as office and has pull out futon.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15031 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15031 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Lovely lakefront 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with den condo in the Awesome Tortuga community. This 1st floor condo has more than 1600 sq ft of living space- Open Concept - Large Great Room.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14537 Abaco Lakes DR
14537 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
This unit is rented for Season 2020 Available for May 2019-December 2019 short term rental at Off- Season rate. This is a great unit in the popular Lucaya community- right off of McGregor- about 5 miles from the North end of Fort Myers Beach.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4549 SE 5th PL
4549 Southeast 5th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
CONVENIENT LOCATION! This Gulf access waterfront 55+ condo is available now! A great southeasterly view of the canal from this second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. This canal is only 1 canal to the east of the Rubicon Canal.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
16655 Lake Circle Dr Apt 821
16655 Lake Circle Dr, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1440 sqft
WOW! Here's your chance! Amazing South Fort Myers Location approximately 3 miles to the beach! Easy access to both Ft Myers Beach and Sanibel! Gorgeous 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor! Enjoy a gorgeous lake view from your

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204
15630 Ocean Walk Cir 204, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
The Gardens at Beachwalk - LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEACHES! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is fully furnished and is centrally located. You you are just minutes from restaurants, shopping and services. Can't beat this location......

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14596 Abaco Lakes DR
14596 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern luxury home close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and schools. Enjoys this beautiful home in desirable LUCAYA. Your single family home is located close to the pool and clubhouse/Tiki hut. Enjoy the lakeview and watch the birds.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202
15605 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1287 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom Vacation Rental - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the Gardens of Beachwalk, is available for a seasonal/vacation rental for the 2021 season. All appliances are included, as well as, all furnishings and housewares.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621
15550 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1809 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - Turn key furnished, second floor condo in the beautiful gated community of Bellamar at Beachwalk in South Fort Myers. This large and spacious coach home sleeps 6-8 people comfortably with three queen bed and two twin beds.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
15980 Mandolin Bay Drive, 103
15980 Mandolin Bay Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1152 sqft
Mandolin Bay - Beach Retreat at Mandolin Bay Beautiful first floor, two bedroom, two bath condo in gated community with pool, spa, clubhouse and fitness center. All this located between the beaches of Sanibel/Captiva and Ft.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12191 Kelly Sands WAY
12191 Kelly Sands Way, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
MOVE-IN SPECIAL..

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14513 Abaco Lakes DR
14513 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
This beautifully decorated and well appointed 2nd floor condo is in the new, quiet, secure, gated community of Lucaya; one of the most sought after locations in Ft. Myers! It is close to everything yet quietly tucked away.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14593 Abaco Lakes DR
14593 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Live in one of the best communities in South Fort Myers, close to beaches, restaurants, shopping and much more.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15625 Ocean Walk CIR
15625 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
SHORT TERM FURNISHED: OPEN JANUARY 1 ONWARD. 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. BEACH WALK GARDENS FURNISHED 2 + 2 CONDO. JUST COME WITH YOUR SUITCASE. King in master and Queen in spare and big TV's in each room. Top floor, 2 flights of stairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Punta Rassa, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Punta Rassa renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

