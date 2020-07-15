Apartment List
/
FL
/
punta rassa
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:16 PM

139 Apartments for rent in Punta Rassa, FL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15021 Punta Rassa RD
15021 Punta Rassa Road, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1167 sqft
**AVAILABLE FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021** Wake up every morning on the 6th floor with a truly amazing view looking out over the Caloosahatchee River.
Results within 1 mile of Punta Rassa
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16751 Davis RD
16751 Davis Rd, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2020-JANUARY 30, 2021!$5000 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX AND $175.00 DEPARTURE CLEANING FEE. nOT AVAILABLE AFTER THAT UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
6061 Silver King BLVD
6061 Silver King Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
AMAZING VIEWS in beautiful Tarpon Landings at Tarpon Point Marina!! Upon entering this beautifully decorated condo from your private elevator foyer, that's the first thing you'll want to check out!! You have 3 balconies from which you can take in
Results within 5 miles of Punta Rassa
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
42 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental JUNE 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4717 Santa Barbara BLVD
4717 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1272 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent. This spacious unit has a private screened balcony that over looks the canal and pool area. It also comes equip with electric hurricane shutters for ease of use in the event of a named storm approaching.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15655 Ocean Walk CIR
15655 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit with plenty natural light on the dinning room area and the beautiful kitchen well equipped with a lot of cabinetry space, enjoy the sunset in your balcony with a gorgeous waterfront lake view.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4904 Vincennes ST
4904 Vincennes Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
PETS ALLOWED.....Hard to find.. 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom~~2nd Floor~~townhouse style condo, on GULF ACCESS water in Cape Coral. Unique design with 3rd bedroom with full bathroom on the next floor. All the bedrooms have large walk in closets.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4500 SE 5th PL
4500 Southeast 5th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
*VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* 3 month minimum.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
McGregor
119 Placid DR
119 Placid Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
This furnished home is Florida living at it's best. Located on a quiet street on a deep water canal, which is centrally located just 6 miles from Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4436 Orchid BLVD
4436 Orchid Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
First floor unit with brand new kitchen, granite counter tops, and fresh paint and it's also available for immediately occupancy.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
232 Bayshore DR
232 Bayshore Drive, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$18,213
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Introducing the breathtaking River Front Luxury Home: The Winslet Estate! Until you see this home there truly is no way to adequately describe its beauty & elegance.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1200 SW 54th LN
1200 Southwest 54th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
JUST LISTED & AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2020. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, pool home in a wonderful area close to Tarpon Point Marina. 1904 SF of living area plus huge pool area & outdoor patio with fire pit.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4903 Vincennes ST
4903 Vincennes Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
VACATION RENTAL! Truly enjoy the laid back SW Florida lifestyle in this fully furnished condo! Located within walking distance to many local amenities this affordable condo will allow you to relax in comfortable furnishings & not cost a fortune.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
1811 SE 43rd ST
1811 Southeast 43rd Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,639
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. This is a charming Floridian Villa with 1,742 sq. ft living space on a beautifully maintained property with tropical landscaping.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
232 Cape Coral PKY E
232 Cape Coral Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
THIS IS A 2/2 GULF ACCESS CONDO LOCATED IN THE MONTE CARLO COMMUNITY. THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY. THIS CONDO FEATURES EAT-IN-KITCHEN, GREAT ROOM, MASTERSUITE W/PRIVATE BATH, INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM, SCREEND BALCONY OVERLOOKING CANAL WITH GREAT VIEWS.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14871 Crescent Cove DR
14871 Crescent Cove Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Charming updated three bedroom single family cottage style home with an enclosed sunroom. Also has attached garage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
5331 Del Monte CT
5331 Delmonte Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,850
Direct Access in Yacht Club Area. Remodeled in 2005 Two story pool home with second floor being the master retreat with balcony overlooking the pool and canal.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14580 Grande Cay CIR
14580 Grande Cay Circle, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Available Now! * Prime vacation rental location! * Spectacular view of Lake and Golf course from large screened balcony. Large 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished condo in * Grande Cay development of Gulf Harbour. * (golf not included).

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1812 Southwest 40th Street
1812 Southwest 40th Street, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
2112 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
3416 SW 7th Pl
3416 3416/3418 SW 7th Pl, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with vaulted ceilings, large screened lanai and full size washer/dryer connections. Extra storage closet in lanai area. Lawn care included in the rent. Great neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4719 Santa Barbara BLVD
4719 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. This fully furnished. 2nd floor unit is over looking the pool and also has a fantastic view of the canal from the large screened in balcony. Private washer and dryer inside this unit for your convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Punta Rassa, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Punta Rassa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Punta Rassa 2 BedroomsPunta Rassa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPunta Rassa 3 Bedrooms
Punta Rassa Apartments with BalconiesPunta Rassa Apartments with GymsPunta Rassa Apartments with Parking
Punta Rassa Apartments with PoolsPunta Rassa Apartments with Washer-DryersPunta Rassa Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Venice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLFort Myers Beach, FLSt. James City, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL
Tice, FLLehigh Acres, FLNaples Park, FLPelican Bay, FLPunta Gorda, FLVineyards, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLLely, FLLely Resort, FLEnglewood, FLMarco Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University