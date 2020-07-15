/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020
167 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Punta Rassa, FL
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14881 Canaan DR
14881 Canaan Drive, Punta Rassa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Available DECEMBER 2020 & JANUARY 2021 FOR$4400 + 11.5% sales tax. NO ANNUAL RENTAL.
Results within 1 mile of Punta Rassa
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16751 Davis RD
16751 Davis Rd, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2020-JANUARY 30, 2021!$5000 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX AND $175.00 DEPARTURE CLEANING FEE. nOT AVAILABLE AFTER THAT UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16801 Sanibel Sunset CT
16801 Sanibel Sunset Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
This beautiful, newly redone 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom, 1st floor unit is Our Hidden Piece of Paradise! Located within walking distance of Sanibel Outlets and Bunche Beach and just a short drive from Ft. Myers Beach, Sanibel and Capitva Islands.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
6061 Silver King BLVD
6061 Silver King Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
AMAZING VIEWS in beautiful Tarpon Landings at Tarpon Point Marina!! Upon entering this beautifully decorated condo from your private elevator foyer, that's the first thing you'll want to check out!! You have 3 balconies from which you can take in
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
20021 Sanibel View CIR
20021 Sanibel View Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
THIS IS A 3/2/2 CONDO COMPLEX NEXT TO BEACH AREAS. BUNCHE BEACH LESS THAN A MILE AWAY. FT MYERS BEACH LESS THAN 3 MILES AWAY AND SANIBEL SAME DIRECTION. SHOPPING AREAS AND WILDLIFE SANCTUARY. TASTEFULLY DECORATED.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5912 Tarpon Gardens CIR
5912 Tarpon Gardens Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Seasonal or Off Season Rental Available. Beautifully upgraded first floor corner unit Carnage Home located in Gated community Tarpon Point.
Results within 5 miles of Punta Rassa
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5318 SW 11th AVE
5318 Southwest 11th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1472 sqft
Sandpiper Villa - Short Term Rental: Jan - April $6000, May - Nov $4500, Dec $6000 A Direct Gulf Access home in Southwest Cape Coral. Completely remodeled and appointed with contemporary furnishings.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
12601 Mastique Beach Blvd Unit 1503
12601 Mastique Beach Blvd, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1956 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 15th floor condo in Mastique - Spectacular views from this 15th floor unit... from The Sanibel Island light house to the Gulf at Fort Myers Beach to the 21 acres community lake...
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental JUNE 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
132 El Dorado PKY W
132 El Dorado Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Vacation Rental - Direct Access Pool home, with boat lift for an additional fee 2021 BOOKED - other dates available July 15 - Direct Access to Gulf SOUTHERN EXPOSURE SHORT TERM RENTAL 3 Bedroom 2 bath pool home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3744 SE 12th AVE
3744 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
BOATER'S PARADISE - OFF SEASON AVAILABLE May 2020 at $1700 per month, minimum of 30 days. Beautiful Condo located on the Rubicon Canal. This is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath spacious condo with a spectacular water view.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4821 SW Santa Barbara CT
4821 Southwest Santa Barbara Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Direct Access to the Gulf - Available June - Dec. 20, 2020 AVAILABLE weekly rates -Vacation Pool home on Canal 3 bedrooms 2 baths, Sailboat access only minutes and you are out on your way to the ocean.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9810 Healthpark CIR
9810 Healthpark Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful Large End Unit Townhouse Apartment in a Gated Community close to Beaches, Wa-Ke-Hatchee Community Park, Lakes Park Library and Health Park Hospital. Nice open floor plan. Huge Master Suite with walk in closet and sitting/office area.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
242 SW 34th TER
242 Southwest 34th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is centrally located in Cape Coral.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
208 Cape Coral PKY E
208 Cape Coral Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
VACANT AND READY FOR A NEW SEASONAL LEASE!! Coral Harbor Condos, a 55+ community in fantastic location.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4904 Vincennes ST
4904 Vincennes Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
PETS ALLOWED.....Hard to find.. 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom~~2nd Floor~~townhouse style condo, on GULF ACCESS water in Cape Coral. Unique design with 3rd bedroom with full bathroom on the next floor. All the bedrooms have large walk in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4512 SW 5th PL
4512 Southwest 5th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
"Skyline Villa" Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a Quiet neighborhood, heated pool, large fenced yard, corner lot, Near Veteran's and the South bridge for easy access into Fort Myers.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1718 SW 30th TER
1718 Southwest 30th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
Vacation living at its finest! Welcome to Villa Marco the tranquil oasis located on a Gulf access canal in desirable Southwest Cape Coral. Located near Cape Harbour nightlife as well as the most of your daily needs....
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
3805 SW 20th PL
3805 Southwest 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
This is a vacation rental. The owner will not consider an annual rental.The rates are for 2 guests. Please add $75 per week per person during the high season, and $50 per week per person in the low season.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
McGregor
119 Placid DR
119 Placid Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
This furnished home is Florida living at it's best. Located on a quiet street on a deep water canal, which is centrally located just 6 miles from Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach.
