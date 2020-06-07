17080 Harbour Point DR

Amenities

11th Floor extra large condo open month of February 2021. MONTHLY ONLY. (Rented Jan & March 2021). SANIBEL HARBOUR TOWERS RESORT STYLE LIVING in a Upscale renovated Gulf Frontage on the sand condo. This upper floor condo has some of the most spectacular views in SW Florida. Located on Punta Rassa Peninsula overlooking Gulf Of Mexico, Sanibel. Next door is Sanibel Harbour Marriott Resort (YOU CAN GET GYM/SPA/TENNIS PASSES FOR $250 PER PERSON PER MONTH, OR OPEN DINING). Renovated Kitchen, Bedrooms & Baths: The kitchen includes Quartz counter-tops, glass Tiles, & Euro-style cabinets. The master bath contains a convenient washer & dryer & large walk-in shower. The Master has a King Bed, Large TV, large walk-in shower & closet. The guest bedroom has a Queen. Sandy Beach & Heated Pool/Spa overlooking Pass/Gulf. The Pass is often busy with boaters, sailors, dolphin & manatee. You have option to open up the Sliders to allow the Gulf Breezes come in the screened floor to ceiling windows. No Pets no Smoking. Security $1000, cleaning $150.