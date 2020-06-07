All apartments in Punta Rassa
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:13 PM

17080 Harbour Point DR

17080 Harbour Pointe Drive · (239) 939-2411
Location

17080 Harbour Pointe Drive, Punta Rassa, FL 33908

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1112 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
11th Floor extra large condo open month of February 2021. MONTHLY ONLY. (Rented Jan & March 2021). SANIBEL HARBOUR TOWERS RESORT STYLE LIVING in a Upscale renovated Gulf Frontage on the sand condo. This upper floor condo has some of the most spectacular views in SW Florida. Located on Punta Rassa Peninsula overlooking Gulf Of Mexico, Sanibel. Next door is Sanibel Harbour Marriott Resort (YOU CAN GET GYM/SPA/TENNIS PASSES FOR $250 PER PERSON PER MONTH, OR OPEN DINING). Renovated Kitchen, Bedrooms & Baths: The kitchen includes Quartz counter-tops, glass Tiles, & Euro-style cabinets. The master bath contains a convenient washer & dryer & large walk-in shower. The Master has a King Bed, Large TV, large walk-in shower & closet. The guest bedroom has a Queen. Sandy Beach & Heated Pool/Spa overlooking Pass/Gulf. The Pass is often busy with boaters, sailors, dolphin & manatee. You have option to open up the Sliders to allow the Gulf Breezes come in the screened floor to ceiling windows. No Pets no Smoking. Security $1000, cleaning $150.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

