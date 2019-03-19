All apartments in Progress Village
4903 S 85th St
4903 S 85th St

4903 South 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4903 South 85th Street, Progress Village, FL 33619
Progress Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Cute 2/2 with carport and washer/dryer connections in convenient location of Tampa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4903 S 85th St have any available units?
4903 S 85th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 4903 S 85th St have?
Some of 4903 S 85th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4903 S 85th St currently offering any rent specials?
4903 S 85th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 S 85th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4903 S 85th St is pet friendly.
Does 4903 S 85th St offer parking?
Yes, 4903 S 85th St offers parking.
Does 4903 S 85th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4903 S 85th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 S 85th St have a pool?
No, 4903 S 85th St does not have a pool.
Does 4903 S 85th St have accessible units?
No, 4903 S 85th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 S 85th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4903 S 85th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4903 S 85th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4903 S 85th St has units with air conditioning.
