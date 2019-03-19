Rent Calculator
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
4903 S 85th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:34 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4903 S 85th St
4903 South 85th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Progress Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
4903 South 85th Street, Progress Village, FL 33619
Progress Village
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2/2 with carport and washer/dryer connections in convenient location of Tampa
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4903 S 85th St have any available units?
4903 S 85th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Progress Village, FL
.
What amenities does 4903 S 85th St have?
Some of 4903 S 85th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4903 S 85th St currently offering any rent specials?
4903 S 85th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 S 85th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4903 S 85th St is pet friendly.
Does 4903 S 85th St offer parking?
Yes, 4903 S 85th St offers parking.
Does 4903 S 85th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4903 S 85th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 S 85th St have a pool?
No, 4903 S 85th St does not have a pool.
Does 4903 S 85th St have accessible units?
No, 4903 S 85th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 S 85th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4903 S 85th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4903 S 85th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4903 S 85th St has units with air conditioning.
