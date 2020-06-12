/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM
69 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Salerno, FL
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5029 SE Jack Avenue
5029 Southeast Jack Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Spacious 3 BR/2 BA/2 CG with tall ceilings, granite counter tops, walk-in closet, and large backyard located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, waterways, boat ramps, and golf courses. Unfurnished annual lease available June 1st.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5220 SW Seascape Way 101
5220 Southeast Seascape Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Rental - Property Id: 294919 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294919 Property Id 294919 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5837247)
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5190 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5190 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2095 sqft
3/2/1 Lovely Community of Schooner Oaks-Annual Lease! - Enter this lovely 3/2/1 townhouse on the ground floor which leads you to the stairs and the second floor. This spacious townhome is fully contained on the top floor and has more than 2000 sq.ft.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5111 SE Miles Grant Rd
5111 Miles Grant Road, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1291 sqft
Location, Location! Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath condo overlooking First fairway! It is End / Corner unit with private staircase and entrance. Amaizing views! Second floor, fully furnished. Brand new stove and microwave. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5280 SE Seascape Way
5280 Southeast Seascape Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1561 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in the tranquil, private community of Seascape. End unit!! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with beautiful screen porch off of master.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5626 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
A great opportunity for a short term rental. Available May 15-Oct 31; 3 month minimum. This 2-story waterfront condo has amazing views of the "Crossroads" (St Lucie River, Intracoastal Waterway & Atlantic Ocean).
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5722 SE Nassau Terrace
5722 Southeast Nassau Terrace, Port Salerno, FL
A perfect winter getaway! Delightful fully furnished 4 bedroom 4 bath pool home in Rocky Point Estates. Stunning, completely remodeled and professionally decorated . Available September thru March. Will consider shorter term at TBD price.
Results within 1 mile of Port Salerno
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6503 SE Spy Glass Lane
6503 Southeast Spy Glass Lane, Martin County, FL
Here's the perfect opportunity to spend the 2021 season at the exceptional Mariner Sands Country Club! Enjoy this extraordinary home and all that Mariner Sands has to offer. World class golf, tennis, club activities, fine and casual dining.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6571 SE Twin Oaks Circle
6571 Southeast Twin Oaks Circle, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1951 sqft
**Fully Furnished** move in ready to relax home! Step outside your back patio and enjoy a walk around the lake. Take a short jaunt to the communtiy pool, or work on the golf game.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6625 SE Amyris Court
6625 Southeast Amyris Court, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1184 sqft
Perfect family home located on a cul de sac in the sought after community of Parkwood. Brand new kitchen including quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Spacious open floor plan with split bedrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3543 SE Fairway E
3543 Southeast Fairway East, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2007 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL …...NICELY FURNISHED TURNKEY 3 BR/2BA/2GAR GOLF COURSE HOME IN YACHT & COUNTRY CLUB. OVERLOOKING THE 5TH AND 18TH FAIRWAYS. VAULTED/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVINGROOM AND SCREENED PORCH.
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3431 SE Clubhouse Place
3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms 4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex.
Results within 5 miles of Port Salerno
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3837 SW Sailfish Dr
3837 Southwest Sailfish Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2485 sqft
Remodeled 3/2/2 Pool Home - Property Id: 112208 Furnished Remodeled 3/2 Pool Home. Granite counters, new kitchen and baths. Large fenced in yard. Sparkling outdoor pool.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6240 PORTOFINO CIR
6240 SE Portofino Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1770 sqft
BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL NEWLY CONSTRUCTED 3/2.5 TOWNHOUSE WITH ONE CAR GARAGE. GOURMET KITCHEN & GRANITE COUNTERS WITH WOOD CABS. SPECTACULAR VIEW OF WOODED AREA WITH GOLF COURSE BEYOND. CERAMIC TILE ON FIRST LEVEL, CARPETING ON 2nd.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1156 SE Macarthur Blvd
1156 Southeast Macarthur Boulevard, Martin County, FL
Weekly rate is $5,000 per week. Monthly rate is $15,000 per month. Furnished home on the river at Hutchinson Island, Stuart FL. Heated pool and spa. 5 bedrooms/ 3 baths with fishing dock and sandy river beach. Completely furnished.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
185 NE Edgewater Drive
185 Northeast Edgewater Drive, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1735 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom Unit with Wide Lake Views located in I R P resort community. The unit has amazing Gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, gorgeous granite and full size washer and dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3485 SW Sawgrass Villas Drive
3485 Southwest Sawgrass Villas Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2077 sqft
Stunning Key West Style 3/2/1 Townhouse w/an Inviting Foyer entry leading to an open floor plan.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7774 SE Lanham Street
7774 Southeast Lanham Street, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
Great Home for rent in the ideal location of Hobe Sound. Family friendly community, with a park, playground and basketball court. Close to beaches, boat ramps, and schools. 3 bedroom/ 2 bath with a 2 car garage
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
255 SW Walking Path
255 Southwest Walking Path, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2164 sqft
This beautiful Seasonal Rental is a 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse, located in a phenomenal sought after location and with recent growth in Stuart, this is a modest rental for this great, safe community, with great amenities.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive
3407 SW Sawgrass Villas Dr, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1620 sqft
Sawgrass Villas is a quiet subdivision of Key West Style Villas in a superb location. Rent includes water, sewer, basic cable, grounds maintenance and trash removal. 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage in Palm City.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
720 SE Alamanda Way
720 Southeast Alamanda Way, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1535 sqft
Fantastic home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a pool on a quiet cul-de-sac. Great location in Stuart close to the beaches and Downtown Stuart. Excellent schools within a short bicycle ride.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4680 SW Parkgate Boulevard
4680 Southwest Parkgate Boulevard, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Gorgeous furnished large condo overlooking golf and pond! Available for yearly rental or 90 day minimum! Enjoy this 1st floor condo in a true Country Club Community.
Similar Pages
Port Salerno 1 BedroomsPort Salerno 2 BedroomsPort Salerno 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Salerno 3 BedroomsPort Salerno Apartments with Balcony
Port Salerno Apartments with GaragePort Salerno Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Salerno Apartments with ParkingPort Salerno Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FL
Riviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FL