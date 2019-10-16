All apartments in Port Richey
Home
/
Port Richey, FL
/
8150 BRENT STREET
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

8150 BRENT STREET

8150 Brent Street · No Longer Available
Location

8150 Brent Street, Port Richey, FL 34668
Sand Pebble Pointe Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
Large, unfurnished, end unit condo in gated waterfront neighborhood available for ANNUAL lease. Enjoy panoramic waterfront views from almost every window! Large kitchen with light/bright cabinetry, breakfast bar, closet pantry and indoor laundry. Living room/dining room combo with waterfront view of the canal and wide view of the Cotee River. Master suite with waterfront view of the Cotee River, private bath and walk in closet. Master bath has his and her sinks, built in vanity and separate room for toilet and tub/shower. Living room and large master suite offer sliding door access to large screened in lanai with amazing waterfront view. Guest bedroom with waterfront view of the canal and Cotee River. Guest bath with tub/shower and oversized vanity. Carpet throughout with tile looking linoleum in the Kitchen and indoor/outdoor carpet on the lanai. One assigned under building parking spot and guest parking available. Assigned storage locker and bicycle parking upon availability. Community features: Gated community, 24 hour guard, fishing pier, two pools, gas grills, tennis, community boat ramp, putting green and waterfront board walk ! Community clubhouse closed for construction. Community close to medical, shopping, waterfront restaurants, waterfront activities, historic downtown with activities at Simms park. Close to public beaches. Approx 20 min to Sponge Docks, 40 min to Honeymoon Island & Caladesi, 60 min to Clearwater, 60 min to Tampa airport, cruise port and theme parks! NO PETS, NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8150 BRENT STREET have any available units?
8150 BRENT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Richey, FL.
What amenities does 8150 BRENT STREET have?
Some of 8150 BRENT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8150 BRENT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8150 BRENT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8150 BRENT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8150 BRENT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Richey.
Does 8150 BRENT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8150 BRENT STREET offers parking.
Does 8150 BRENT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8150 BRENT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8150 BRENT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 8150 BRENT STREET has a pool.
Does 8150 BRENT STREET have accessible units?
No, 8150 BRENT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8150 BRENT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8150 BRENT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8150 BRENT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8150 BRENT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
