8150 BRENT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool putting green bbq/grill guest parking tennis court

Large, unfurnished, end unit condo in gated waterfront neighborhood available for ANNUAL lease. Enjoy panoramic waterfront views from almost every window! Large kitchen with light/bright cabinetry, breakfast bar, closet pantry and indoor laundry. Living room/dining room combo with waterfront view of the canal and wide view of the Cotee River. Master suite with waterfront view of the Cotee River, private bath and walk in closet. Master bath has his and her sinks, built in vanity and separate room for toilet and tub/shower. Living room and large master suite offer sliding door access to large screened in lanai with amazing waterfront view. Guest bedroom with waterfront view of the canal and Cotee River. Guest bath with tub/shower and oversized vanity. Carpet throughout with tile looking linoleum in the Kitchen and indoor/outdoor carpet on the lanai. One assigned under building parking spot and guest parking available. Assigned storage locker and bicycle parking upon availability. Community features: Gated community, 24 hour guard, fishing pier, two pools, gas grills, tennis, community boat ramp, putting green and waterfront board walk ! Community clubhouse closed for construction. Community close to medical, shopping, waterfront restaurants, waterfront activities, historic downtown with activities at Simms park. Close to public beaches. Approx 20 min to Sponge Docks, 40 min to Honeymoon Island & Caladesi, 60 min to Clearwater, 60 min to Tampa airport, cruise port and theme parks! NO PETS, NO SMOKING.