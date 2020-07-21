All apartments in Port Richey
Port Richey, FL
7634 SAILWINDS PASS
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

7634 SAILWINDS PASS

7634 Sailwinds Pass · No Longer Available
Location

7634 Sailwinds Pass, Port Richey, FL 34668
Marina Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to your very own secluded community, yet close to waterfront dining, Hudson Beach, and shopping. This fully remodeled 3 bedroom townhome is just what you are looking for. Upon entering the front door and up the staircase you are welcomed with an open floor plan that features the living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar, all new appliances, and a laundry closet. All of the bedrooms are a nice size with ample closet space and each room already has a TV mount. The master suite offers a large walk in closet and its own entrance and exit to the screened in balcony. The bottom floor has an oversized 2 car garage with a large work station and an extra room that can be used a s a 4th bedroom (without a closet), an office, or den. It has it's own A/C window unit, a spiral staircase leading to the main house, and its own entrance and exit outside. Other features include tile throughout, ceiling fans, blinds (on most windows), a community pool and hot tub, and a pond to sit with a bench. This is one of a kind home that you do not want to miss!
Lawn and Trash Service included in the rent. HOA application fee may apply. Applicants are subject to HOA approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7634 SAILWINDS PASS have any available units?
7634 SAILWINDS PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Richey, FL.
What amenities does 7634 SAILWINDS PASS have?
Some of 7634 SAILWINDS PASS's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7634 SAILWINDS PASS currently offering any rent specials?
7634 SAILWINDS PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7634 SAILWINDS PASS pet-friendly?
No, 7634 SAILWINDS PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Richey.
Does 7634 SAILWINDS PASS offer parking?
Yes, 7634 SAILWINDS PASS offers parking.
Does 7634 SAILWINDS PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7634 SAILWINDS PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7634 SAILWINDS PASS have a pool?
Yes, 7634 SAILWINDS PASS has a pool.
Does 7634 SAILWINDS PASS have accessible units?
No, 7634 SAILWINDS PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 7634 SAILWINDS PASS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7634 SAILWINDS PASS has units with dishwashers.
Does 7634 SAILWINDS PASS have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7634 SAILWINDS PASS has units with air conditioning.
