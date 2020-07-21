7634 SAILWINDS PASS

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to your very own secluded community, yet close to waterfront dining, Hudson Beach, and shopping. This fully remodeled 3 bedroom townhome is just what you are looking for. Upon entering the front door and up the staircase you are welcomed with an open floor plan that features the living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar, all new appliances, and a laundry closet. All of the bedrooms are a nice size with ample closet space and each room already has a TV mount. The master suite offers a large walk in closet and its own entrance and exit to the screened in balcony. The bottom floor has an oversized 2 car garage with a large work station and an extra room that can be used a s a 4th bedroom (without a closet), an office, or den. It has it's own A/C window unit, a spiral staircase leading to the main house, and its own entrance and exit outside. Other features include tile throughout, ceiling fans, blinds (on most windows), a community pool and hot tub, and a pond to sit with a bench. This is one of a kind home that you do not want to miss!

Lawn and Trash Service included in the rent. HOA application fee may apply. Applicants are subject to HOA approval.