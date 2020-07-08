5633 Lorenzen Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking air conditioning ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking

MO/LB Check out this Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home close to Port Richey Waterfront Park! You will love having your own private screened front porch. Enjoy having a dedicated separate laundry/ storage area close to your covered parking! This yard is huge! You will have plenty of space if you have a green thumb or enjoy having a private yard area! Close to Parks, Shopping, Walking Trails etc this location is ideal! Nicely sized living area and bedrooms are sure to have plenty of space! Be sure not to wait too long on this one it will not last. FOR MORE INFO, QUALIFICATIONS, APPLICATIONS, ETC PLEASE VISIT WWW.ALLCOUNTYASSOCIATES.COM/// TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE EMAIL ME A COPY OF YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE TO MICHAEL@ALLCOUNTYASSOCIATES.COM THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.