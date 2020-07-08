All apartments in Port Richey
Find more places like 5633 Lorenzen Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Richey, FL
/
5633 Lorenzen Rd
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:54 PM

5633 Lorenzen Rd

5633 Lorenzen Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port Richey
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

5633 Lorenzen Road, Port Richey, FL 34668
Clark Place Addition

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8871bbf012 ----
MO/LB Check out this Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home close to Port Richey Waterfront Park! You will love having your own private screened front porch. Enjoy having a dedicated separate laundry/ storage area close to your covered parking! This yard is huge! You will have plenty of space if you have a green thumb or enjoy having a private yard area! Close to Parks, Shopping, Walking Trails etc this location is ideal! Nicely sized living area and bedrooms are sure to have plenty of space! Be sure not to wait too long on this one it will not last. FOR MORE INFO, QUALIFICATIONS, APPLICATIONS, ETC PLEASE VISIT WWW.ALLCOUNTYASSOCIATES.COM/// TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE EMAIL ME A COPY OF YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE TO MICHAEL@ALLCOUNTYASSOCIATES.COM THIS IS THE ONLY WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5633 Lorenzen Rd have any available units?
5633 Lorenzen Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Richey, FL.
What amenities does 5633 Lorenzen Rd have?
Some of 5633 Lorenzen Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5633 Lorenzen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5633 Lorenzen Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5633 Lorenzen Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5633 Lorenzen Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Richey.
Does 5633 Lorenzen Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5633 Lorenzen Rd offers parking.
Does 5633 Lorenzen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5633 Lorenzen Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5633 Lorenzen Rd have a pool?
No, 5633 Lorenzen Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5633 Lorenzen Rd have accessible units?
No, 5633 Lorenzen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5633 Lorenzen Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5633 Lorenzen Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5633 Lorenzen Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5633 Lorenzen Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl
Port Richey, FL 34668

Similar Pages

Port Richey 1 BedroomsPort Richey 2 Bedrooms
Port Richey Apartments with BalconyPort Richey Apartments with Parking
Port Richey Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College