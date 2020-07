Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Move into this gorgeous 3 bedroom plus bonus 2 bathroom, oversized 2 car garage!! This unit is available for rent immediately. This unit comes equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances, fresh neutral grey paint throughout, new carpet, washer and dryer in laundry closet. Community pool and spa, yard maintenance is included. Pets may be allowed only with owner approval. Deposit may be required.