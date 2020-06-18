All apartments in Port Richey
Port Richey, FL
4823 Ebbtide Lane 101
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4823 Ebbtide Lane 101

4823 Ebbtide Lane · (727) 203-8650
Location

4823 Ebbtide Lane, Port Richey, FL 34668
Pointe Pleasant Harbour Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4823 Ebbtide Lane - - 101 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Must See! Fully Furnished Waterfront Condo in Port Richey - Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this completely furnished 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Corner Unit overlooking the Pithlachascotee River! This Tastefully Updated Unit features a fully equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets. Living/Dining Area offers a wet bar with views of the River as well as the Pool. Other features include Brand New Furniture, fresh paint and new Flooring. Enjoy the spectacular sunsets from the balcony. The complex is very well maintained and offers a dock area, swimming pool and under building parking. Bring your boat, there is a full service Marina Steps away from the building. This home is a rare find and wont last. Close to Restaurants and Shopping

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5670138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 have any available units?
4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 have?
Some of 4823 Ebbtide Lane 101's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 currently offering any rent specials?
4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 pet-friendly?
No, 4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Richey.
Does 4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 offer parking?
Yes, 4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 does offer parking.
Does 4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 have a pool?
Yes, 4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 has a pool.
Does 4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 have accessible units?
No, 4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4823 Ebbtide Lane 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
