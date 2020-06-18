4823 Ebbtide Lane 101

Amenities

Must See! Fully Furnished Waterfront Condo in Port Richey - Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this completely furnished 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Corner Unit overlooking the Pithlachascotee River! This Tastefully Updated Unit features a fully equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets. Living/Dining Area offers a wet bar with views of the River as well as the Pool. Other features include Brand New Furniture, fresh paint and new Flooring. Enjoy the spectacular sunsets from the balcony. The complex is very well maintained and offers a dock area, swimming pool and under building parking. Bring your boat, there is a full service Marina Steps away from the building. This home is a rare find and wont last. Close to Restaurants and Shopping



No Pets Allowed



