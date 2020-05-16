4620 BAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court carport clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Maintenance-Free living at its very best! Ready to wake up to Beautiful Blue Water? *This amazing Location CONDO has that FABULOUS VIEW OF THE GULF OF MEXICO for you & has 1025 sq feet* MOVE-IN SOON! Located in Port Richey Florida at Manned Gated Security community of Sand Pebble Pointe *on the 2nd Level in Building #11* Condo has 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with inside Laundry at Kitchen area. *WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED* The Master Retreat is spacious with large window for fabulous views of the River and wonderful sunsets plus has a Walk-In closet & full Bathroom with Walk-In Shower. **THE UNIT HAS A DESIGNATED CARPORT PARKING SPACE & THERE ARE OUTSIDE OPEN PARKING SPACES AS WELL** If you enjoy laying by the pool, fishing, walking by the water and play tennis then this Community is for you. ADD to Short List to see asap! Guards at the entrance has strict entry standards and you will be lucky to wake up every morning to views of the dolphins playing. Sand Pebble Pointe offers 24/7 SECURITY, ELEVATORS, A CLUBHOUSE WITH FITNESS ROOM, PRIVATE BEACH, A FISHING PIER, WATERFRONT BOARDWALK, POOL WITH GRILL & BAR AREA, BOAT RAMP, GAME TABLES, LIBRARY, ACTIVITIES, TENNIS COURTS, BOCCI BALL PLUS A HEATED POOL that OVERLOOKS THE GULF OF MEXICO. Note: NO PETS PERMITTED. This is a great location with privacy & amenities. Near to shopping, Parks, Restaurants, and more! Also INCLUDES Basic Cable, Water, Sewer, Trash Pickup with Lease. Available for short term at higher amount. Call for info and appointment to view now!