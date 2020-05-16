All apartments in Port Richey
4620 BAY BOULEVARD

4620 Bay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Bay Boulevard, Port Richey, FL 34668
Sand Pebble Pointe Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Maintenance-Free living at its very best! Ready to wake up to Beautiful Blue Water? *This amazing Location CONDO has that FABULOUS VIEW OF THE GULF OF MEXICO for you & has 1025 sq feet* MOVE-IN SOON! Located in Port Richey Florida at Manned Gated Security community of Sand Pebble Pointe *on the 2nd Level in Building #11* Condo has 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with inside Laundry at Kitchen area. *WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED* The Master Retreat is spacious with large window for fabulous views of the River and wonderful sunsets plus has a Walk-In closet & full Bathroom with Walk-In Shower. **THE UNIT HAS A DESIGNATED CARPORT PARKING SPACE & THERE ARE OUTSIDE OPEN PARKING SPACES AS WELL** If you enjoy laying by the pool, fishing, walking by the water and play tennis then this Community is for you. ADD to Short List to see asap! Guards at the entrance has strict entry standards and you will be lucky to wake up every morning to views of the dolphins playing. Sand Pebble Pointe offers 24/7 SECURITY, ELEVATORS, A CLUBHOUSE WITH FITNESS ROOM, PRIVATE BEACH, A FISHING PIER, WATERFRONT BOARDWALK, POOL WITH GRILL & BAR AREA, BOAT RAMP, GAME TABLES, LIBRARY, ACTIVITIES, TENNIS COURTS, BOCCI BALL PLUS A HEATED POOL that OVERLOOKS THE GULF OF MEXICO. Note: NO PETS PERMITTED. This is a great location with privacy & amenities. Near to shopping, Parks, Restaurants, and more! Also INCLUDES Basic Cable, Water, Sewer, Trash Pickup with Lease. Available for short term at higher amount. Call for info and appointment to view now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 BAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
4620 BAY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Richey, FL.
What amenities does 4620 BAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4620 BAY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 BAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4620 BAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 BAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4620 BAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Richey.
Does 4620 BAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4620 BAY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 4620 BAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4620 BAY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 BAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 4620 BAY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 4620 BAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4620 BAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 BAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 BAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4620 BAY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4620 BAY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

