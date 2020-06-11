All apartments in Pomona Park
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

105 Azalea Lane

105 Azalea Lane · (386) 538-1278
Location

105 Azalea Lane, Pomona Park, FL 32181

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
parking
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Pomona Park. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, storage, yard, your own parking spot in the driveway nice yard sheds for storage all utilities included except your cable rule area nice area, and i will consider a small pets preferably dog or cat prefer to have an elderly male to rent to. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $350/month rent. $200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

