105 Azalea Lane

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Pomona Park. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, storage, yard, your own parking spot in the driveway nice yard sheds for storage all utilities included except your cable rule area nice area, and i will consider a small pets preferably dog or cat prefer to have an elderly male to rent to. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $350/month rent. $200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.