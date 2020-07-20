Rent Calculator
All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 543 Pine Lake View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
543 Pine Lake View Dr
Last updated April 14 2019 at 7:33 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
543 Pine Lake View Dr
543 Pine Lake View Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
543 Pine Lake View Drive, Polk County, FL 33837
Sunridge Woods
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 4/2 single family home for rent in Davenport. You will love the pool enclosure with lake view and the privacy fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 543 Pine Lake View Dr have any available units?
543 Pine Lake View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Polk County, FL
.
What amenities does 543 Pine Lake View Dr have?
Some of 543 Pine Lake View Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 543 Pine Lake View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
543 Pine Lake View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 Pine Lake View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 543 Pine Lake View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 543 Pine Lake View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 543 Pine Lake View Dr offers parking.
Does 543 Pine Lake View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 543 Pine Lake View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 Pine Lake View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 543 Pine Lake View Dr has a pool.
Does 543 Pine Lake View Dr have accessible units?
No, 543 Pine Lake View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 543 Pine Lake View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 543 Pine Lake View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 543 Pine Lake View Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 543 Pine Lake View Dr has units with air conditioning.
