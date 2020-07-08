Rent Calculator
All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 520 Hanging Moss Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
520 Hanging Moss Rd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
520 Hanging Moss Rd
520 Hanging Moss Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
520 Hanging Moss Road, Polk County, FL 33837
Sunridge Woods
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 beds 2 baths single family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 520 Hanging Moss Rd have any available units?
520 Hanging Moss Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Polk County, FL
.
What amenities does 520 Hanging Moss Rd have?
Some of 520 Hanging Moss Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 520 Hanging Moss Rd currently offering any rent specials?
520 Hanging Moss Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Hanging Moss Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Hanging Moss Rd is pet friendly.
Does 520 Hanging Moss Rd offer parking?
Yes, 520 Hanging Moss Rd offers parking.
Does 520 Hanging Moss Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Hanging Moss Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Hanging Moss Rd have a pool?
No, 520 Hanging Moss Rd does not have a pool.
Does 520 Hanging Moss Rd have accessible units?
No, 520 Hanging Moss Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Hanging Moss Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Hanging Moss Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Hanging Moss Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 520 Hanging Moss Rd has units with air conditioning.
