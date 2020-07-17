All apartments in Polk County
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:52 PM

320 Lake Daisy Loop

320 Lake Daisy Loop · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

320 Lake Daisy Loop, Polk County, FL 33884

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Lake Daisy Loop have any available units?
320 Lake Daisy Loop has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 320 Lake Daisy Loop currently offering any rent specials?
320 Lake Daisy Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Lake Daisy Loop pet-friendly?
No, 320 Lake Daisy Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 320 Lake Daisy Loop offer parking?
No, 320 Lake Daisy Loop does not offer parking.
Does 320 Lake Daisy Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Lake Daisy Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Lake Daisy Loop have a pool?
Yes, 320 Lake Daisy Loop has a pool.
Does 320 Lake Daisy Loop have accessible units?
No, 320 Lake Daisy Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Lake Daisy Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Lake Daisy Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Lake Daisy Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Lake Daisy Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
