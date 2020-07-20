All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 2817 FAN PALM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
2817 FAN PALM DRIVE
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:56 AM

2817 FAN PALM DRIVE

2817 Fan Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2817 Fan Palm Drive, Polk County, FL 33897
Bimini Bay

Amenities

microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT PLACE TOLIVE,NEAR EVERYTHING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 FAN PALM DRIVE have any available units?
2817 FAN PALM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
Is 2817 FAN PALM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2817 FAN PALM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 FAN PALM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2817 FAN PALM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 2817 FAN PALM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2817 FAN PALM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2817 FAN PALM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 FAN PALM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 FAN PALM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2817 FAN PALM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2817 FAN PALM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2817 FAN PALM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 FAN PALM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 FAN PALM DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2817 FAN PALM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2817 FAN PALM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir
Winter Haven, FL 33884
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd
Highland City, FL 33812
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida