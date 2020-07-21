All apartments in Polk County
Polk County, FL
232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE
232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE

232 Knollwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

232 Knollwood Drive, Polk County, FL 33837

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious newly renovated 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. 2 master bedrooms with master baths each. Open family and kitchen. 2 car garage
Close to shopping and Hwy 27

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
