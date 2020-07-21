Rent Calculator
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
192 Hamlet Loop
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:49 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
192 Hamlet Loop
192 Hamlet Loop
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
192 Hamlet Loop, Polk County, FL 33837
Oakmont
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 month free rent for a 13 month lease executed by 1/31/20
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 192 Hamlet Loop have any available units?
192 Hamlet Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Polk County, FL
.
Is 192 Hamlet Loop currently offering any rent specials?
192 Hamlet Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Hamlet Loop pet-friendly?
No, 192 Hamlet Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Polk County
.
Does 192 Hamlet Loop offer parking?
No, 192 Hamlet Loop does not offer parking.
Does 192 Hamlet Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 Hamlet Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Hamlet Loop have a pool?
No, 192 Hamlet Loop does not have a pool.
Does 192 Hamlet Loop have accessible units?
No, 192 Hamlet Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Hamlet Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 192 Hamlet Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 192 Hamlet Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 Hamlet Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
