Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:34 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Pine Island Center, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pine Island Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are...

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pine Island Center
5453 Avenue E
5453 Avenue E, Pine Island Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Don't pass this perfect island living style home!!! 3 bedroom 2 full baths offering freshly painted walls, new tiled floor in bathroom. All appliances are in place including washer & dryer. Lawn care is included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Pine Island Center
5613 Birdsong Lane - 1
5613 Birdsong Ln, Pine Island Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Enjoy a piece of paradise.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pine Island Center
5531 Avenue C
5531 Avenue C, Pine Island Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
THIS IS A RARE FIND!!!! This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Property located in the Heart of Pine Island Center features an OVERSIZED 1 Car Garage --- ALL TILE FLOORS. Nice Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Stainless Appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Pine Island Center

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11467 Island AVE
11467 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Welcome to this brand new home, the Island Shanty! Click link for 3D tour.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11862 Island AVE
11862 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
13 SW 37th PL
13 Southwest 37th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
A beautiful SW Cape Coral pool home available for yearly lease August 1st 2020. The double door entry leads to your living area with a spectacular pool view. You won't feel cramped in the oversized kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4256 Pine Island RD NW
4256 Pine Island Road Northwest, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Short Term Vacation Rental Only Matlacha at its finest!! This stunningly updated 3 bed 2 bath home comfortably sleeps 6.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2555 Cay CV
2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3455 Papaya ST
3455 Papaya Street, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
The perfect place to watch the sunrise or jump in the kayak and go! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is 3 min walk to the county park with beach area and small boat launch. There is another boat launch a few hundred feet from driveway.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2613 First Street
2613 First Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1431 sqft
Available July 5. Rate published is for 6 mo. Monthly and Weekly Available. WATERFRONT HOME IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF MATLACHA. Seawall, dock, large screened area. Walk to shops, restaurants, establishments, shops, galleries, park, boat launch.
Results within 10 miles of Pine Island Center
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
3 Units Available
Trafalgar
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4821 SW Santa Barbara CT
4821 Southwest Santa Barbara Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Direct Access to the Gulf - Available June - Dec. 20, 2020 AVAILABLE weekly rates -Vacation Pool home on Canal 3 bedrooms 2 baths, Sailboat access only minutes and you are out on your way to the ocean.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
132 El Dorado PKY W
132 El Dorado Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Vacation Rental - Direct Access Pool home, with boat lift for an additional fee 2021 BOOKED - other dates available July 15 - Direct Access to Gulf SOUTHERN EXPOSURE SHORT TERM RENTAL 3 Bedroom 2 bath pool home.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
2656 Somerville LOOP
2656 Somerville Loop, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This charming downstairs end unit is located lakefront at Sandoval, Cape Coral's premier gated community. Condo features include tile throughout, tasteful, contemporary decor, one car garage, cable and internet included.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4808 SW 5th PL
4808 Southwest 5th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,193
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Low Season May 1st to Nov 30: Price per week: US $ 1,450/week + 11% tax. High Season Nov 16 to April 30: Price per week: US $1,700/week + 11% tax.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
2772 Lambay CT
2772 Lambay Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Eleadora is in the most highly sought-after Cape Coral gated family community Sandoval.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4121 SW 27th AVE
4121 Southwest 27th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,464
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Pride ownership is evident in the well maintained tropical landscape giving this vacation home the attractive curb appeal.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3 Pirates LN
3 Pirates Lane, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
SEASONAL RENTAL at COMMODORE CLUB - AVAILABLE JANUARY 2021- NO PETS/NO SMOKING....Available Off Season select months....DELIGHTFUL Unit with Stainless Appliances, Tile and Carpet, Laundry Room, Covered Parking.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1501 Islamorada BLVD
1501 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
CHECK-OUT this DECEMBER - FEBRUARY 2021 Seasonal Rental !!! It has the 'WOW' Factor when you step in the Front Entry...NEW FURNITURE....SMART DECOR...Completely REMODELED...

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
112 Big Pine LN
112 Big Pine Lane, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
NEW SEASONAL RENTAL FOR 2019! POOL MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED...NEW FURNITURE Thru-Out.... Delightful Outrigger Model....OPEN FLOOR PLAN...PLANT LEDGES....VAULTED CEILING in Great Room...BUILT-IN DESK in Kitchen Area....SPACIOUS SCREENED LANAI.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pine Island Center, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pine Island Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

