52 Apartments for rent in Pine Island Center, FL with garages

Pine Island Center apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Island Center
5531 Avenue C
5531 Avenue C, Pine Island Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
THIS IS A RARE FIND!!!! This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Property located in the Heart of Pine Island Center features an OVERSIZED 1 Car Garage --- ALL TILE FLOORS. Nice Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Stainless Appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
13 SW 37th PL
13 Southwest 37th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
A beautiful SW Cape Coral pool home available for yearly lease August 1st 2020. The double door entry leads to your living area with a spectacular pool view. You won't feel cramped in the oversized kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1424 SE 6th Ave
1424 1424/1426 SE 6th Ave, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
Duplex - Property Id: 295985 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the water, 1 car garage. Located off academy with easy access to veterans bridge. Inside has fresh painted, all new appliances with new kitchen cabinets and counter tops. Inclosed lanai.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
17288 Acapulco Rd Unit 423
17288 Acapulco Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1644 sqft
17288 Acapulco Rd 423 - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. CALL FOR OFF-SEASON AVAILABILITY & RATES... SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH STAIRS. WOW YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS CONDO UNIT. THREE BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C
3312 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2255 sqft
QUINTIESSENTIAL RESORT STYLE FURNISHED CONDO - * 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-Car Garage with Den * Over 220 sq ft under air * Gated Community * Heated Pool with Spa * Water views * Marina with dry and wet docks * Golf Course * Tennis Courts *

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mariner
722 NW Douglas Cir
722 Northwest Douglas Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry and stainless steel appliances!

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mariner
3027 NW 6th Ave
3027 Northwest 6th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
Be the first to occupy this new construction home! This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mariner
400 NW 20th St
400 Northwest 20th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1444 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath house on a fresh water canal. Nice Open Floor Plan with split bedrooms and over-sized lanai with a 2-car garage.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
132 El Dorado PKY W
132 El Dorado Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Vacation Rental - Direct Access Pool home, with boat lift for an additional fee 2021 BOOKED - other dates available July 15 - Direct Access to Gulf SOUTHERN EXPOSURE SHORT TERM RENTAL 3 Bedroom 2 bath pool home.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4821 SW Santa Barbara CT
4821 Southwest Santa Barbara Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Direct Access to the Gulf - Available June - Dec. 20, 2020 AVAILABLE weekly rates -Vacation Pool home on Canal 3 bedrooms 2 baths, Sailboat access only minutes and you are out on your way to the ocean.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
2656 Somerville LOOP
2656 Somerville Loop, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This charming downstairs end unit is located lakefront at Sandoval, Cape Coral's premier gated community. Condo features include tile throughout, tasteful, contemporary decor, one car garage, cable and internet included.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
918 Southwest 12th Terrace
918 Southwest 12th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
DESCRIPTION Built in 1996 * 3/3/2 House * Flooring : Carpet, Tile & Vinyl Dining - Family & Eat-in Kitchen Custom built * On a freshwater canal with southern exposure! * This home has two massive front and back screened in lanai areas * NEWER

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5337 SW 11th PL
5337 Southwest 11th Place, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Available Now through Nov 13th 2020, then available April 16th 2021 This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2204 SW 49th TER
2204 Southwest 49th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,916
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Niccola is a stunning pool home on a Gulf access canal. In this vacation villa you will experience a taste of tropical living.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1100 Islamorada BLVD
1100 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
RELAX in this SINGLE FAMILY dwelling with peaceful views from LARGE SCREENED LANAI....along with the TWO bedrooms and TWO baths you will enjoy parking in one side of attached two car garage.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17750 Courtside Landings
17750 Courtside Landings Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
SEASONAL RENTAL....STRIKING DECOR - BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS...GRANITE KITCHEN...POOL HOME with HOT TUB in COURTSIDE LANDINGS in beautiful BURNT STORE MARINA....Water Views of Pond....DEN with Sleeper Couch....Two Car Garage....

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
844 SW 17th ST
844 Southwest 17th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,534 sf home is located in Cape Coral, FL. This home features beautiful tile carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
536 SE 33rd ST
536 Southeast 33rd Street, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,934
This is a VACATION RENTAL only.Owner will not consider an annual rental.Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Christa is an oasis of calm that will surround you with luxurious comfort.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1548 Islamorada BLVD
1548 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
SMART SEASONAL RENTAL....OUTRIGGER Model with VAULTED CEILING... OPEN FLOOR PLAN and SPLIT BEDROOMS....Amazing Florida Room adds more square feet to your Renting Experience with Screened Outside Paver Patio...GRANITE Countertops....BREAKFAST BAR...

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
6061 Silver King BLVD
6061 Silver King Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
AMAZING VIEWS in beautiful Tarpon Landings at Tarpon Point Marina!! Upon entering this beautifully decorated condo from your private elevator foyer, that's the first thing you'll want to check out!! You have 3 balconies from which you can take in

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3617 SE 3rd AVE
3617 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Last minute opening for season 2020! Beautifully remodeled pool home available! This home features travertine flooring throughout, a stunning kitchen w/ stainless appliances, granite counters and cabinets galore, granite counters in both baths, a

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1125 SW 45th ST
1125 Southwest 45th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
WELCOME TO SUMMER 2020, what an amazing opportunity to rent this beautiful POOL HOME centrally located near shopping centers, restaurants, supermarkets, and family entertainment places in the vibrant Cape Coral community - CITY WATER AND SEWER.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2057 Matecumbe Key RD
2057 Matecumbe Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
SUMMER SEASON RENTAL RATE - Thinking of a SUMMER OR FALL GETAWAY???....Great Location in Marlin Run III in beautiful BURNT STORE MARINA..POOL usage Available... with this light and airy Villa....Open Floor Plan...Split Bedrooms...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Pine Island Center, FL

Pine Island Center apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

