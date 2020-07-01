Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 2:27 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Pine Island Center, FL with balcony

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Island Center
5613 Birdsong Lane - 1
5613 Birdsong Ln, Pine Island Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Enjoy a piece of paradise.
Results within 5 miles of Pine Island Center

1 of 24

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
4256 Pine Island RD NW
4256 Pine Island Road Northwest, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Short Term Vacation Rental Only Matlacha at its finest!! This stunningly updated 3 bed 2 bath home comfortably sleeps 6.

1 of 29

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11467 Island AVE
11467 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Welcome to this brand new home, the Island Shanty! Click link for 3D tour.

1 of 30

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".

1 of 30

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2555 Cay CV
2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably.

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11862 Island AVE
11862 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably.

1 of 16

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
4404 Lake Heather CIR
4404 Lake Heather Circle, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
"ISLAND VIBE" "Pine Island" Turtle Cottage is a totally remodeled, fully furnished and well appointed home located in the quiet neighborhood of Pine Island Village. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with pullout couch.

1 of 50

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2613 First Street
2613 First Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1431 sqft
Lease with Option to Purchase Available. WATERFRONT HOME IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF MATLACHA. Seawall, dock, large screened area. Walk to shops, restaurants, establishments, shops, galleries, park, boat launch.
Results within 10 miles of Pine Island Center
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Trafalgar
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.

1 of 35

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1812 Southwest 40th Street
1812 Southwest 40th Street, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
2112 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 21

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303
3321 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1957 sqft
ENJOY the winter months relaxing on the screened lanai and gazing out at the expansive view of Charlotte Harbor watching BOATERS, WILDLIFE AND SUNSETS. This 3BR/3BA condo boasts an inviting master bedroom with views of the harbor.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
515 Southeast 33rd Terrace
515 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2101 sqft
Available Off Season 2020 at $3200/month* Available Seasonally for January 2021 at $4200/month Gulf access home in the highly sought after Country Club area of Cape Coral! This gorgeous home is the perfect getaway into paradise with 3 bedrooms plus

1 of 43

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
2470 Greendale Place
2470 Greendale Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1715 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED * GATED SANDOVAL * 3 BED * 2 BATH W/GARAGE HOME ON POND * Carpet & Tile Throughout * Pets W/Approval & Fee * Rent Includes Internet/Cable & LAWN CARE * A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA AMENITIES

1 of 20

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4719 Santa Barbara BLVD
4719 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. This fully furnished. 2nd floor unit is over looking the pool and also has a fantastic view of the canal from the large screened in balcony. Private washer and dryer inside this unit for your convenience.

1 of 25

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4704 SW Santa Barbara PL
4704 Southwest Santa Barbara Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Boaters! This Condo is perfect for you! Check out LAKE LOUISE; GULF ACCESS! Come Vacation in this absolutely beautiful Condo home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
131 SW 47th TER
131 Southwest 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT Gulf Access Condo, 2nd floor unit, with breathtaking water views! The spacious open living room and dining room are banked with windows overlooking serene Lake Louise.

1 of 25

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4612 SW 8th CT
4612 Southwest 8th Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
NEW Beautifully furnished 3 Bedroom duplex with 2 full Bathrooms, 13' x 13' private patio, and single-car garage! Available for annual OR short-term rental.

1 of 35

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1330 SW 47th TER
1330 Southwest 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
BARGAIN! BARGAIN! BARAIN! Price Reduced! THIS HIGHLY OVER-IMPROVED POOL TOWNHOUSE IS TENANT'S DREAM! Metro Urban essence is packed throughout this incredible completely renovated townhouse.

1 of 15

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
818 SW 8th PL
818 Southwest 8th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
VACATION VILLA LYNN - This is a beautiful Pool Home..........Equipped with everything you need.This Beautiful pool home says Florida! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Open up all the sliders from all the rooms to the pool & breezy days! Soaring cathedral ceilings.

1 of 17

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
605 SE 27th ST
605 Southeast 27th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Home awaits! This newer home offers vaulted ceilings. Upgraded with tile through out for easy care. Large kitchen, plenty of cabinets and large work island, Prefect for entertaining. Inside laundry room, hook ups only. Plenty of storage and closets.

1 of 26

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
5209 Western DR
5209 Western Drive, St. James City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Welcome to the Sunset Ranchette! Available for either monthly or annual rental beginning 7/1/2020. Well maintained 2011 3/2 manufactured home situated on 13.84 acres, which includes 10.51 acres of protected mangrove/preserve land & 3.3 acres uplands.

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
St James City
2286 Palm AVE
2286 Palm Avenue, St. James City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to "St James Place", an exclusive waterfront boating community located on the southern tip of Pine Island.

1 of 17

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1123 SW 48th TER
1123 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Seasonal rent is $2,000/month minimum 90 days. Annual rate is $1,300/month minimum 12 months. Gorgeous townhome, FULLY FURNISHED and tastefully decorated, 2 bed/2.5bths, inside laundry, fenced patio next to community pool.

1 of 35

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5404 SW 28th PL
5404 Southwest 28th Place, Cape Coral, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
This amazing luxury 3 story property, with roof top terrace is located on the spreader canal of Cape Coral. Enjoy breathtaking views of the preserve and the nature it offers. Feel the elegance and luxury when entering through the heavy steel door.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pine Island Center, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pine Island Center renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

