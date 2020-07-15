/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:37 PM
58 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pine Island Center, FL
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pine Island Center
5531 Avenue C
5531 Avenue C, Pine Island Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
THIS IS A RARE FIND!!!! This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Property located in the Heart of Pine Island Center features an OVERSIZED 1 Car Garage --- ALL TILE FLOORS. Nice Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Stainless Appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Pine Island Center
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11862 Island AVE
11862 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4923 Flamingo Dr.
4923 Flamingo Drive, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
925 sqft
Pine Island Bungalow - Two bedroom, two bathroom home located in Flamingo Bay on Pine Island. Storage room outside. Comes furnished with yard care. Community offers pool, clubhouse and boat ramp. Pets allowed with approval. (RLNE5743012)
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4404 Lake Heather CIR
4404 Lake Heather Circle, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
"ISLAND VIBE" "Pine Island" Turtle Cottage is a totally remodeled, fully furnished and well appointed home located in the quiet neighborhood of Pine Island Village. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with pullout couch.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2555 Cay CV
2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bokeelia
16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42
16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42, Bokeelia, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Bay front Bocilla Island Club Condo for lease, amazing views, 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 baths, turnkey, available NOW. This unit has a dock with a lift.
Results within 10 miles of Pine Island Center
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
4 Units Available
Trafalgar
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1424 SE 6th Ave
1424 1424/1426 SE 6th Ave, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
Duplex - Property Id: 295985 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the water, 1 car garage. Located off academy with easy access to veterans bridge. Inside has fresh painted, all new appliances with new kitchen cabinets and counter tops. Inclosed lanai.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4717 Santa Barbara BLVD
4717 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1272 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent. This spacious unit has a private screened balcony that over looks the canal and pool area. It also comes equip with electric hurricane shutters for ease of use in the event of a named storm approaching.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1110 SW 48th TER
1110 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great location.. First floor unit within feet of the community pool and direct access canal with no bridges. Watch the dolphins play in the canal from your living room. 2 bedroom 2 bath. Easy access to both Downtown Cape Coral and Ft Myers.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
2656 Somerville LOOP
2656 Somerville Loop, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This charming downstairs end unit is located lakefront at Sandoval, Cape Coral's premier gated community. Condo features include tile throughout, tasteful, contemporary decor, one car garage, cable and internet included.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
719 SW 47th TER
719 Southwest 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Waterfront 2 bedroom, 2 bath vacation rental in wonderful SW area of Cape Coral. Granite kitchen counters, tile floors & all just recently painted. Available Aug-Nov 31, off Season for $1200, 90 day minimum.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1521 SW 47th TER
1521 Southwest 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Wonderful waterfront 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo available May-Nov for $1100 per month. Dec 2020-April 2021 for $2300. Great area of Cape Coral close to shopping & Cape Harbour.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3329 Sunset Key CIR
3329 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
Grand Isles Towers III Seasonal Rental - AVAILABLE JAN & APRIL 2021 -in Burnt Store Marina with Charlotte Harbor Views! It doesn't get any better than this!...This unit is exquisitely appointed...quality tropical theme furnishings and fans thru-out.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
232 Cape Coral PKY E
232 Cape Coral Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
THIS IS A 2/2 GULF ACCESS CONDO LOCATED IN THE MONTE CARLO COMMUNITY. THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY. THIS CONDO FEATURES EAT-IN-KITCHEN, GREAT ROOM, MASTERSUITE W/PRIVATE BATH, INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM, SCREEND BALCONY OVERLOOKING CANAL WITH GREAT VIEWS.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1501 Islamorada BLVD
1501 Islamorada Boulevard, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
CHECK-OUT this DECEMBER - FEBRUARY 2021 Seasonal Rental !!! It has the 'WOW' Factor when you step in the Front Entry...NEW FURNITURE....SMART DECOR...Completely REMODELED...
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5 PIRATES LN
5 Pirates Ln, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Popular COMMODORE CLUB....Lovely Seasonal Rental in desirable in BURNT STORE MARINA. Spacious unit with TWO LARGE bedrooms and TWO baths....Glass Enclosures on the SPACIOUS screened lanai with distant views of Marina and Lower Basin...
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Big Pine LN
112 Big Pine Lane, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
NEW SEASONAL RENTAL FOR 2019! POOL MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED...NEW FURNITURE Thru-Out.... Delightful Outrigger Model....OPEN FLOOR PLAN...PLANT LEDGES....VAULTED CEILING in Great Room...BUILT-IN DESK in Kitchen Area....SPACIOUS SCREENED LANAI.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Pirates LN
3 Pirates Lane, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
SEASONAL RENTAL at COMMODORE CLUB - AVAILABLE JANUARY 2021- NO PETS/NO SMOKING....Available Off Season select months....DELIGHTFUL Unit with Stainless Appliances, Tile and Carpet, Laundry Room, Covered Parking.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
3416 SW 7th Pl
3416 3416/3418 SW 7th Pl, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with vaulted ceilings, large screened lanai and full size washer/dryer connections. Extra storage closet in lanai area. Lawn care included in the rent. Great neighborhood.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4719 Santa Barbara BLVD
4719 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. This fully furnished. 2nd floor unit is over looking the pool and also has a fantastic view of the canal from the large screened in balcony. Private washer and dryer inside this unit for your convenience.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLTice, FL